Hancock general fund budget to include raises for county employees

By JIM MAURER

for the Review Times

Hancock County’s $26 million general fund budget for 2018, which the county commissioners are likely to approve on Dec. 21, includes a 2 percent raise for county employees.

The pay increase is similar to what unionized employees at the sheriff’s office received earlier this year.

The various county departments’ budget requests were trimmed by more than $812,570 so the total would fall within the amount authorized by the county budget commission in October, according to information provided by Commissioner Brian Robertson.

The county will carry over $2.9 million into the new year, funds necessary to cover expenses during the first two months of the new year until real estate tax revenue is available.

County Auditor Charity Rauschenberg has said the state auditor’s “financial health” indicators for counties recommend a two-month carryover, which would be closer to $3.5 million.

Robertson and Commissioner Tim Bechtol said while they regret not being able to fill all the department budget requests, the county “has to live within its means.”

The general fund budget is available for public inspection in the county auditor’s office at the courthouse. A copy will be available in the county commissioners’ office Tuesday, Robertson said during the board’s regular meeting Thursday.

Separately Thursday, the commissioners approved an annual agreement with the Lucas County Coroner’s Office to perform autopsies. The contract is for about $130,000, a $10,000 increase from this year. The Lucas County Coroner’s Office will charge $1,450 per autopsy, a $100 increase, in 2018 plus the cost of toxicology tests and body bags.

Separately, two resolutions for an online auction of unused items at the county engineer’s department were approved by the commissioners. One resolution included items valued at less than $2,500 and the other resolution included items valued at more than $2,500. The various items will be sold through assetnation.com.

A separate resolution was approved for the county Department of Job and Family Services to sell a 1995 E150 Ford van. The vehicle, which does not run, is valued at $800 to $1,100 by Kelley Blue Book.

Separately, the commissioners approved a resolution to extend a state grant agreement that will assist with funding road improvements near Partitions Plus. The agreement is extended through May 31.

Earlier this year, the commissioners approved a resolution for a state Roadwork Development Grant of $163,500 that will fund a portion of road improvements leading to the manufacturer. The road will have curbs installed and be widened. The road extends south from Hancock County 212 and is opposite Distribution Drive.

Separately, Cindy Land, assistant county prosector, said she reviewed recent bids for interior painting at the county courthouse and for the purchase of a material baler at Litter Landing recycling center.

Brian Brothers Painting and Restoration, Piqua, was the low bid at $58,950 for the painting project. The bid was acceptable, she said.

Bids for a material baler were not as easy to scrutinize, she said. The low baler bid was identified as refurbished equipment, although the specifications were for a new unit, she said.

So the commissioners will consult with Courtney Comstock, Litter Landing director, for a recommendation among three other companies which submitted bids ranging from $75,341 to $110,000. The bid amounts included the price of a baler and additional items such as installation, a conveyor, and allowance for trade-in of the existing baler.

Separately, Thom Bissell was appointed by the commissioners to serve through 2020 as the county representative on the Hancock Regional Planning Commission.

Maurer: 419-427-8420

Send an E-mail to Jim Maurer

Comments

comments