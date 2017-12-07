Dropping off some Christmas cheer

Posted On Thu. Dec 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times
Clair Morse (left) and Vickie Echelbarger of the Fostoria Chapter #94, District 5 of the Order of the Eastern Star drop off several boxes of gifts for the A Christmas for Every Child toy drive Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the new, unopened presents, the group also donated a $500 check toward the annual effort. Community members can place new, unwrapped toys in boxes set up around town from now through Dec. 14. The Review Times has partnered with Toys for Tots and assures all toys collected are going to stay in Fostoria. In addition to boxes being set up at Kmart, 620 Plaza Dr., they are also at the following locations: Key Bank, 601 N. Countyline St.; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.; Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St.; Superior Credit Union, 1650 N. Countyline St.; and Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, 430 Elm St.; as well as First Federal Bank, the Review Times and any Toys for Tots Box locations. In addition, A Christmas for Every Child has organized two Angel Trees set up at Kmart and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Christmas concert set Sunday

Light Up Fostoria tour this weekend

Christmas toy drive deadline nears

Santa's hours

Are you a Savvy Senior?

Ohio News

Cleveland's Progressive Field Ballpark

Cleveland Indians extend safety netting at ballpark for 2018 

Posted On06 Dec 2017
ECOT 2017 Grads

Court won't halt funding reductions for online school ECOT 

Posted On06 Dec 2017
New baby gorilla at the Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Columbus Crew, MLS Ohio

4 cities finalists for MLS expansion, includes Cincinnati

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP Girls Basketball Wednesday’s Results Toledo City League Tol. Rogers 89, Tol. Waite 19 Other NW Ohio Games Buckeye Valley 55, Highland
Posted On 06 Dec 2017
Off

Jr. high basketball: New Riegel boys win

Drew Hohman scored 10 points to lead New Riegel’s seventh-grade boys basketball team to a 27-24 victory over Fremont St. Joseph on Tuesday.
Posted On 06 Dec 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Genoa tops Old Fort

GENOA 49 OLD FORT 46 GENOA — Genoa outscored Old Fort 18-13 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 49-46 nonconference girls basketball
Posted On 06 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company