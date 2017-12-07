Dropping off some Christmas cheer

BRIAN BOHNERT / the Review Times

Clair Morse (left) and Vickie Echelbarger of the Fostoria Chapter #94, District 5 of the Order of the Eastern Star drop off several boxes of gifts for the A Christmas for Every Child toy drive Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the new, unopened presents, the group also donated a $500 check toward the annual effort. Community members can place new, unwrapped toys in boxes set up around town from now through Dec. 14. The Review Times has partnered with Toys for Tots and assures all toys collected are going to stay in Fostoria. In addition to boxes being set up at Kmart, 620 Plaza Dr., they are also at the following locations: Key Bank, 601 N. Countyline St.; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.; Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St.; Superior Credit Union, 1650 N. Countyline St.; and Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, 430 Elm St.; as well as First Federal Bank, the Review Times and any Toys for Tots Box locations. In addition, A Christmas for Every Child has organized two Angel Trees set up at Kmart and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

