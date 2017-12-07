American Heritage Realty, Inc. celebrates 25 years

By MORGAN MANNS

For 25 years, American Heritage Realty, Inc. has been helping area residents and companies sell and purchase property.

The realty company will host two public events to celebrate its longevity as well as thank the community for its unwavering loyalty.

An open house is scheduled for 12-3 p.m. Friday at the office, 1201 Perrysburg Road.

In addition, a customer appreciation party will take place from 12-3 p.m. Saturday at Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes, 1090 N. U.S. 23.

“We’re inviting everyone to step in and say ‘Hi,'” owner Pam Shumaker said, explaining Friday’s event is geared toward business and community leaders while Saturday’s event is geared toward customers and their families. “We want to say ‘Thank you’ to the community and show our appreciation to our customers.”

Friday’s open house will include raffles, a chance to win door prizes, food, cake and refreshments.

Saturday’s event will include fun for the whole family. Customers and their families may enjoy bowling, a photo booth, face painting, prizes and food.

“We’re looking forward to continue to serve Fostoria. That’s big for us,” Shumaker said. “We’re not going anywhere. We’re staying and we want to thank the community for helping us do that.”

Founded in 1992 by Shumaker, a lifetime Fostoria resident, the business began with five realtors and has since expanded to include nine realtors to help clients with residential and commercial purchases and sales.

The full-service realty company offers residential purchases and sales, commercial real estate services, relocation services, land purchases and sales, industrial and investment property purchases and sales, mortgage services, title assistance and leasing services.

In addition, American Heritage Realty, Inc. is also an authorized builder of Heckman Homes, assisting customers throughout the building process from design and planning to the final walk-through.

Over the years, Shumaker said the biggest changes have been technological, from the first fax machine to the last.

She recalled the first fax machine being purchased by the Fostoria Board of Realtors, which doesn’t exist anymore.

“Now we don’t even have fax machines anymore,” she said. “There have been changes upon changes upon changes. I still remember the first computer that came into the facility and now we can’t live a day without them.”

However, like any 21st century business, Shumaker said technology has made American Heritage Realty, Inc. more effective and efficient.

The company used to print a book every two weeks that would share the listing information. That info can now be available instantly on websites and apps.

A more recent change to the business includes a new sign out front, something Shumaker said has become the way to advertise businesses now-a-days.

While many things have changed, she said the services have continued to stay the same.

Shumaker began her realty career at Coldwell Banker, where her mother also worked. But when the franchise pulled their Fostoria location, she said she took over and made the business her own.

“There’s a lot of real estate agencies that come and go but we’ve been here all along,” she said. “I never could have dreamt it. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years. I want to address how much we appreciate the community and their part in keeping us here.”

For more information on American Heritage Realty, Inc., visit www.ahrealty.com, find the company on Facebook, call 419-435-6677 or visit the Perrysburg Road office.

