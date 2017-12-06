Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• 9-1-1 hang up at 7:48 a.m. at an East 6th Street location. Officer advised screaming was coming from inside the house and male refuses to open door. Officer kicked down door. Officer has subject in custody and transported three juveniles to school. Subject arrested for domestic violence.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for following too closely at the intersection of Perrysburg Road and Stearns Road.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Male advised he was sitting on his porch waiting for a juvenile to give him money for a vehicle he was purchasing from him when the juvenile picked up the man’s High Point 380 pistol off the table and fled on foot.

• Caller reported her husband’s truck was gone through and CDs were taken.

• Complainant stated that a chip was stolen from her cell phone. Caller was advised of her options and stated that she will go to AT&T and report it to them.

• Caller advised someone opened a credit card in his name and he would like to speak to officer to report fraud. Complaint on file, appears an ex opened card in his name.

vandalism

Tuesday:

• Caller reported her husband’s vehicle window was broken out and items were taken.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller advised there is a bike at her house that doens’t belong to her grandkids or anyone in the neighborhood. Officer took bike to impound.

• Complainant came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a no tresspass order. No tresspass order prepared and officer will attempt to serve subject.

• Caller advised there is a van broken down on the street and no one appears to be in or near the vehicle. Officer reported roadway is clear.

• Complainant advised she filled out a statement regarding a stolen gun from her home and identified the person who took the gun. Stated she went to pick up her niece and her car was making a funny noise. She checked her vehicle and noticed a lug nut was missing from front tire. She checked the other tires and other lug nuts were loose. Complainant stated she knows all the lug nuts were tight when she put air in her tires on Saturday. She feels this was done to her vehicle in retaliation of making a statement. She requested a report on file until she can make a formal complaint in person due to not having a car.

• Employee of a West Center Street restaurant advised of a male causing a disturbance. He was outside store with the manager. There was an issue with sone wings at his house. Customer was upset over the wings and came to the store to complain. He was advised not to come to the business if upset with the service and to call the manager. He was advised not to return.

• Caller advised the neighbors to the north of his house are fighting and he is trying to sleep. One neighbor was gone prior to officer’s arrival. Other neighbor was warned for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday:

• Report of a dark colored vehicle parked in roadway near complainant’s residence. Vehicle has been removed from road.

• Deer was struck and left on U.S. 23. Officer unable to locate possibly injured animal.

• Caller reported a construction van has been parked in front of his house for a week. Tires marked and officer will check back in 48 hours.

• Complainant advised that yelling can be heard and requested officers.

• Manager of a East Lytle Street business requesting officer to order a no tresspass order.

• Caller reported male and female are arguing and throwing things in a dumpster. Female picked up with her child and male is back in his apartment.

• Caller advised she locked her keys in her vehicle.

• Employee of North Countyline Street business advised she received an anonymous call from a female advising a vehicle in the parking lot is vehicle belonging to three arrested in Tiffin Police chase. Complaint on file. Vehicle plate is fake, given 48 hours due to private property.

• Caller advised of car hauler semi with ramps down dragging the roadway. Officers checked area and unable to locate vehicle.

• Complainant reported someone screaming in the area.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Squad requested at 4:52 a.m. to the 700 block of Cherry Street for a 41-year-old female who is unable to hold fluids down.

• EMS requested for a female who stated she is having trouble breathing in the 1200 block of Beier Drive at 10:57 a.m.

• EMS requested to the 20 block of Christopher Drive at 3:50 p.m. for a female in crisis.

• EMS requested at 7:46 p.m. for a 3-week-old baby having breathing issues in the 700 block of Eastern Avenue.

Comments

comments