Plans for next year’s budget underway

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Council will vote on a temporary draft of the 2018 budget as early as mid-January, officials announced Tuesday.

The administration is working with representatives of the State Auditor’s Office to formulate a temporary budget for next year, which will be presented to council Jan. 9 as part of a revised version of the five-year financial recovery plan.

The office of State Auditor Dave Yost placed Fostoria in a state of fiscal emergency last May. The recovery plan was designed as a flexible, working document, updated annually or as the city’s financial conditions change.

Council will vote on temporary appropriations for the first quarter of 2018 during its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 19. City Auditor Steve Garner said this will keep the city government operating while officials finalize next year’s budget.

Safety Service Director Deb Hellman said the Jan. 9 work session, slated for 6 p.m. in council chambers, will serve as an opportunity for councilmembers to get their first look at the revised recovery plan and work with state officials to fine-tune the budget.

Meetings for Jan. 16-18 have also been tentatively scheduled to give the legislation the three readings it needs to pass.

“The State Auditor’s Office will present the five-year recovery plan and any changes will be talked about in the work session,” Hellman said. “The hope is to achieve the three separate readings on the 17th and 18th. That is the hope.”

During his report to Fostoria Finance Committee Tuesday, Garner said the Dec. 7 pay period will be significantly higher due to annual contractual obligations, holiday pay, and vacation/comp time payout for one police officer and one dispatcher who no longer work for the city.

“Typically, our payroll for a two-week period runs right around $130,000. This payroll will be a couple hundred thousand higher,” Garner said.

According to the current payroll/overtime report, through Nov. 22, Fostoria Police Division has accrued a little more than $1.3 million in base pay for the year and $241,749.67 in overtime. Fostoria Fire Division has $797,359.16 in base wages and $127,394.87 in overtime.

Both departments are at various stages of the process to add to their ranks, which officials have said will reduce overtime expenses.

Prior to the Dec. 19 meeting of finance committee, there will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers to discuss a motion by ProMedica to refinance existing debt.

Michael Browning, chief financial officer for ProMedica, told the Review Times last week the healthcare juggernaut plans to seek $450 million in bonds by the end of this year to save a substantial amount of money in interest.

Proposed changes to the federal tax law would eliminate advanced refunding and do away with tax-exempt refinancing for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.

“We would have done this sometime in 2018, but we want to do it in 2017 to take advantage of the savings as well as the current tax laws,” said Browning.

ProMedica is currently negotiating with five banks to refinance the debt — four of which are local.

Browning said the public hearing is one of many ProMedica is hosting in communities the health system has a presence in, including the city of Defiance, Lucas County, and Lenawee County in Michigan.

Fostoria Finance Committee will meet immediately following the public hearing at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19 in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

