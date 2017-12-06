Man suing Fostoria company for wife’s death

A man is suing a Fostoria transportation company for allegedly causing the death of his wife on a Michigan highway back in April.

Elmer H. Rheinecker, executor of the estate of Janet T. Rheinecker, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Nov. 30 against Jeffrey A. Bowling of Gibsonburg, and Bowling Transportation Ltd. And Inc.

The lawsuit seeks more than $25,000.

According to the lawsuit, 68-year-old Janet Rheinecker was killed shortly after noon on April 17 when a Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Bowling failed to yield to slowed traffic ahead of him on U.S. 23 in Michigan. Bowling collided with the rear end of a Ford 350 truck, which landed on her 2007 Lexus.

“Resulting from the collision, Mrs. Rheinecker’s vehicle became airborne, overturning onto its top,” court documents state. “Still being pushed violently by Jeffrey A. Bowling’s tractor trailer, the Ford 350 came to rest on top of Mrs. Rheinecker’s vehicle.”

The lawsuit alleges Bowling turned his head away from the roadway and looked into a box on his passenger seat for a can of chewing tobacco. He failed to react to the slowed traffic in time and initiated the chain-reaction collision.

According to an April report by Fox 2 in Detroit, the crash occurred on a rural stretch of U.S. 23, less than 13 miles from the Michigan-Ohio border. The accident reportedly closed the highway for hours and backed up traffic for several miles.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office cited Bowling for a moving violation causing death in the District Court of Monroe County.

Elmer Rheinecker, Janet’s husband of more than 40 years, is physically disabled and depended on his wife for care and assistance. The couple has four children.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve C. Shuff will hear the case.

Comments

comments