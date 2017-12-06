Hospital helping to feed area families in need

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Hunger.

Perhaps one of the greater needs in the world, about 1 in 6 people in America face hunger, according to the World Food Program USA. More than 8,000 of those individuals reside in the tri-county area.

Through a partnership with the West Ohio Food Bank, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital is working to help put food on the plates of food insecure area residents, or those who lack the access to enough food for all household members.

According to Becky Kile, general manager of Nutrition Services at PFCH, the hospital was throwing out about 50 percent of its canned goods because of dents, ripped labels, etc. She said “absolutely nothing” can be wrong with the can per standards set by Sodexo, the company who manages all ProMedica nutrition services departments.

In an effort to keep the cans out of the landfills while also addressing the issue of hunger in the area, the hospital has partnered with the West Ohio Food Bank in Lima to participate in Sodexo’s Stop Hunger program.

“We were looking at what we were not able to keep and the amount of cans that we were throwing out that were still usable with minor flaws,” Kile said. “We worked with our green team at the hospital on what we could do to be more green and keep this out of the landfills while also addressing the hunger issue.”

Cans that don’t meet Sodexo’s standards — whether they came from the manufacturer impaired or were damaged during shipping and handling — are reevaluated through the West Ohio Food Bank Standards to determine if they can be donated.

Once the cans are deemed acceptable and safe, they can be set aside for pick up from the West Ohio Food Bank. The food bank will then pick those items up and distribute them to Pantry Plus of Seneca County.

Located at 115 S. Main St., the pantry serves residents of Fostoria, Tiffin and Seneca County who are in need of food.

Founded in September of 2011, the pantry is a “choice pantry,” meaning clients are able to walk down the aisles of donated goods and choose the items their respective families will use rather than picking up a pre-packed box.

“We wanted to partner with a Feeding America organization and in our area, that was the West Ohio Food Bank,” Kile said. “And the neat thing is they do participate in those programs here in Fostoria. Anything that is donated through them will stay local, which made us really happy. We’re really excited about it.”

The partnership, which has been in the works since this past summer, kicked off Tuesday when the West Ohio Food Bank picked up more than 85 gallon-size cans of fruit, vegetables, beans, tuna, pudding and more from the hospital.

“We were really happy when the hospital called us because their food is name-brand, which means, for example, the first ingredient in a can of peaches is peaches, not syrup,” Aubrey Clarke, West Ohio Food Bank food sourcing/facilities manager, said.

West Ohio Food Bank is addressing hunger by increasing awareness and educating the public about hunger; connecting clients with federal benefits; collaborating with charitable partners at the local level to increase client stability; and advocating for federal and state programs and policies that support low-income individuals.

Together with partner agencies, the West Ohio Food Bank distributes food and grocery items to people in need through food pantries and meal programs that serve children, adults, families and seniors, according to its website. This enables the client to take dollars that would be used to purchase food, to be put toward paying rent/mortgages, utilities and strengthening the economy.

“When people are in a pinch, one of the first things they back up on is their food or grocery budget,” Clarke said. “That’s where the pantry comes in. They can use their money for electric or heating bills and we help out in this aspect.”

According to its website, the estimated number of food insecure individuals in Seneca County is around 8,350.

Kile said the pickups will likely take place twice a month for as long as there is a need.

“(The partnership) doesn’t have an end date,” she said. “There’s always going to be something that we’re going to be able to donate and as long as there’s a need, we’ll continue to donate it.”

For more information on ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, visit https://www.promedica.org/fostoria-community-hospital/pages/default.aspx.

For more information on the West Ohio Food Bank, visit www.westohiofoodbank.org/.

For more information about Pantry Plus of Seneca County, visit https://www.pantry-plus.org/.

For more information about Sodexo, visit www.sodexousa.com.

