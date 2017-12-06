Contract for school resource officers OK’d

By BRIAN BOHNERT

Fostoria City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement to keep two police officers inside the walls of Fostoria City Schools.

Council OK’d a contract between the city of Fostoria and the Fostoria City Schools Board of Education relating to the funding for two school resource officers.

At-large Councilman Brian Shaver abstained from voting due to his role as a teacher at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School.

According to the two-year agreement, the school district pays the city a lump sum of $100,214 by Nov. 30 of each year for the full-time services of the officers.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said this is a roughly $10,000 increase from what the city had previously received from FCS.

The contract is in effect until Aug. 19, 2019.

Day after day, Nelson and Kiser can be seen working closely with teachers, administrators and students to ensure a safe learning environment. The duo is also actively involved in a variety of programs and activities sponsored by the district.

“I’m sure it has to give parents and guardians comfort knowing there are officers actually on campus,” Loreno said Tuesday. “God forbid if there is any kind of incident, there is at least a rapid response. I think that’s important to the community as a whole, and also the school staff.”

While the SROs serve as both a source of protection and a deterrent to keep students from misbehaving, Loreno said their role as a companion is equally as important.

“We realize there is that safety component, but we also like to look at it as a chance for those children to approach those officers and speak to those officers if they do have any issues — whether at school or at home — to get them to the appropriate resources,” he said.

Separately, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman gave council an update on several ongoing zoning and engineering projects she’s been overseeing since taking over responsibilities of those offices Nov. 13.

The construction project on Ebersole Boulevard and Arbor Street is still underway, which carries a cost of $298,577. Hellman said the project was 50-percent local funding between water, sewer and street funds; 25 percent funded through an Ohio Public Works Commission loan; and the remaining 25 percent from a grant.

There were also clearwell repairs at a cost of $245,848. There were no grants or loans for that project.

Hellman said the CSO (Combined Sewer Overflow) 2 and 3 elimination project is still on schedule and the city is still in compliance with Environmental Protection Agency mandates.

In addition, Hellman said she is continuing to follow up on zoning-related issues, particularly nuisance complaints such as parking and trash issues.

The city is still in the process of reorganizing the zoning and engineering departments. Mayor Eric Keckler fired Engineer Dan Thornton and Zoning Inspector Sandy Coleman on Nov. 13 as part of a plan he said will be “the best thing for the city.”

Since then, Hellman has been placed in charge of all zoning and engineering tasks, fielding calls, returning messages and handling any projects.

In other business:

• Council adopted an ordinance authorizing Hellman to implement a new system of the distribution and retention of handicapped parking spaces within the city.

• Council also adopted an ordinance allowing the city to participate in the state’s Cooperative Purchasing Program.

• A second reading was heard of an ordinance approving a $125,000 Revolving Loan Fund loan to WRKS Investments, LLC.

This loan does not consist of funds generated by income tax or property tax. According to the legislation, the loan is to be repaid at 2-percent interest annually for 10 years.

• An ordinance allowing Amplex Electric, Inc. to utilize Fostoria’s twin water towers for the purpose of installing Internet access points remained tabled Tuesday.

The proposed agreement has been tabled by council since Oct. 17.

Hellman said she has yet to continue her research into Amplex and the possible agreement.

• Anyone interested in applying for the soon-to-be vacant 3rd Ward seat on city council can submit a cover letter and resume to the mayor’s office from now until Dec. 22.

The next meeting of Fostoria City Council will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

