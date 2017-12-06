Autolite closing next month

Fostoria’s Autolite Spark Plug plant will begin closing next month and finish the shuttering by mid-2018, putting 62 people out of work.
The company reported the planned closing to the state on Monday.
In the mid-1990s, the Autolite plant, located at 1600 N. Union St., employed about 1,000 workers. By 2007, that number dwindled to a reported 650 workers. Employment has continued to drop since then.
When Autolite higher-ups announced their plans to close the plant back in late-September, UAW local 533 President Bob Teeple told the Review Times he would try to work out the best deal he could for the 56 remaining workers and 27 retirees.
The spark plug manufacturer began operations in Fostoria in 1936.
Autolite has passed through several hands in the 81 years it has been in production in Fostoria. According to its website, Autolite was purchased by Ford in 1961, then it was purchased by Bendix in 1973.
In 1983, the Allied Corporation acquired Bendix. In the 1983 merger, the three brand names FRAM, Bendix and Autolite became part of Allied Automotive.
FRAM was part of Honeywell’s Consumer Products Group until 2011. FRAM Group is now owned by Rank Group. The FRAM Group consists of two businesses: Autolite and FRAM Filtration.
