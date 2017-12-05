Toy drive deadline nears

By MORGAN MANNS

One of the many joys of Christmas is the look on children’s faces as they open their gifts.

Unfortunately, some families are unable to provide that feeling of joy to their kids.

That’s why A Christmas For Every Child is asking holiday shoppers to add one more gift to their shopping cart — a toy for less fortunate area children.

In hopes of spreading more holiday cheer this Christmas, the organization is seeking donations of toys valued at approximately $15-$20 for more than 300 Fostoria children who otherwise may not have a gift to open Christmas morning.

And the donation deadline is fast approaching.

“We’re down to a week before our toy store and we are in desperate need of toys,” Amber Herbert, organizer said, noting the deadline is Sunday. “We’re only about halfway to where we need to be and we’re down to one week.”

The toys will be organized based on appropriate age groups and set up at a toy store next week. Families who qualify for the program will be given tickets and can exchange the tickets for toys.

“We are currently in need of every age group,” Herbert said, adding the greatest need for toys thus far seems to be in the 9-12 age group. “Our need is quite high as we have not gotten very many donations yet.”

With the recent disbandment of Fostoria Cash Mob, another organization that was dedicated to helping area children and families during the holidays, organizers with A Christmas for Every Child are expecting the numbers of children in need to increase this year. A Christmas for Every Child helped nearly 350 children last year while the Cash Mob helped around 200 children.

“If it were not for this program, so many kids would go without a toy this Christmas,” Herbert said. “We want to keep the magic of Christmas alive and in the hearts of these children.”

But the donation deadline is fast approaching.

Community members have until Sunday to place unwrapped, new toys in several boxes set up around town for the annual holiday toy drive.

Popular toys this year include art sets, Legos, Hatchimals, superhero characters as well as DC superhero girls, VTech toys, Star Wars items, Transformer items, Mickey and Minnie Mouse toys as well as other Disney toys, dish and play food sets, sleeping bags, fishing poles, basketballs, footballs, remote-control vehicles, MP3 players, purses and wallets, ride-on toys, science sets and building sets.

Boxes are located at Kmart, 620 Plaza Drive; Key Bank, 601 N. Countyline St.; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.; Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St.; Superior Credit Union, 1650 N. Countyline St.; Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, 430 Elm St.; First Federal Bank, 1694 N. Countyline St.; the Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; and any Toys for Tots Box locations.

In addition, A Christmas for Every Child has organized two Angel Trees set up at Kmart and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. The trees are decorated with ornaments filled with wish lists from area children in need. Community members may take an ornament off of the trees and purchase an item from the list. With the ornament attached, the gifts can then be placed in any of the drop-off boxes.

All donated items will stay local for Fostoria children.

“I realize Christmas isn’t just about gifts but it does add something extra special for these kids,” Herbert said. “It’s a tradition in so many families. I know from hearing it first-hand from my own children that some of their friends haven’t received Christmas gifts in the past because their families couldn’t afford them. It’s heartbreaking and that’s why we do this program — to make sure every child in Fostoria has at least one gift to open on Christmas.”

A Christmas for Every Child began nearly 13 years ago with a purpose of providing Christmas presents to every child in Fostoria. In conjunction with Toys for Tots, the organization now has a 501(c)3 status.

This will allow donors the opportunity to make a tax-deductible donation, an option they haven’t had in the past.

Tax-deductible checks may be made to Toys for Tots with “Fostoria” written in the memo and dropped off at the Review Times, 113 E. Center St. Other checks, as well as cash donations, may be written to the Review Times and dropped off at the office during business hours.

“The bottom line is, we want to make sure every child in Fostoria has a gift to open this Christmas and we only have a week to do it,” Herbert said. “I encourage anyone who is able to get out and pick up a toy or two and place them in one of our boxes because it may be the only gift they receive this Christmas.

