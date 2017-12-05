Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested an officer assist them in filling out a deer versus vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 23 north of Risingsun.

arrests

Sunday:

• Tammy Leann Livesay, 46, was arrested on a local warrant near Buckley and East Jackson streets; officer noted the subject provided false information on her name and date of birth.

thefts

Monday:

• Complainant reported his trailer was stolen the day before and he located it on Craig’s List out of Lima.

• Complainant reported a historical lamp was stolen from a North Town Street address.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding ID theft.

Sunday:

• Subject came on station to report a work trailer was stolen from a Sandusky Street location.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Dispatch received a 9-1-1 hangup call from a Williston Avenue location; upon callback, dispatch was unable to understand what the subject was saying on the other line. Officer spoke with a subject at the location who denied calling 9-1-1; called number and spoke with a female who sounded as if she had just woke up and also denied calling 9-1-1. Incident unfounded.

Sunday:

• Complainant reported a female dropped off a dog at an abandoned West Lytle Street location and took off. A nearby resident volunteered to take care of the canine.

• Caller stated his ex-girlfriend was in his North Main Street apartment and was refusing to leave. Officer warned both parties for disorderly conduct; female left the residence.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding her juvenile grandsons being left at home alone more than once. Officer advised of options.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Center Street.

• Complainant reported three juveniles opened a window to a Taft Boulevard residence and went inside; noted the owners were in the process of moving out and were not home. Officer was able to identify all the juveniles, one whose mother is in the process of renting the house; mother of juvenile was to be notified.

• Complainant reported she was assaulted at a Buckley Street address.

• Caller reported hearing a small child yelling and screaming near McDougal and North Town streets. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate.

• Complainant stated the mother of his child was to have the child returned four minutes prior to the call per court order but the child was not home yet; requested a report on file.

• Subject came on station requesting to speak to an officer regarding a subject coming around her Perrysburg Road residence, making threats and harassing her. Officer took a written statement and advised how to obtain a CPO.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about a disturbing message. Officer made contact with the male suspect in Findlay and advised him to discontinue all contact with the complainant or charges would be sought.

• A West High Street caller reported her juvenile son tried to choke himself out with a wire. Subject was transported to the hospital.

fire runs

Monday:

• Squad responded to the 700 block of Westhaven Drive at 12:49 a.m. for a medical alarm activation.

• EMS was dispatched to the 1000 block of Independence Road for a fall detection alarm at 7:30 a.m.

• At 10:33 a.m., squad was requested for a toddler who fell and hit his lip in the 800 block of Kirk Street.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested at 5:44 p.m. to the 400 block of Monroe Street for a male with a swollen leg that was red and warm to the touch.

• Squad was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sandusky Street for an unresponsive male at 8:33 p.m.

Seneca County

Editor’s note: According to a representative with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

