Hunters bag more deer this year

Posted On Tue. Dec 5th, 2017
Hunters in Hancock, Seneca and Wood counties killed more deer this year during Ohio’s weeklong deer-gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Across Ohio, hunters checked 72,814 white-tailed deer during the weeklong deer-gun hunting season that ended Sunday. Last year, hunters in Ohio checked 66,758 deer over the weeklong deer-gun season.
In Hancock County, hunters killed 529 deer during the week, compared with 454 last year. In Seneca County, hunters killed 868, compared to 835 last year and in Wood County 342 deer were killed compared to 286 in 2016.
Deer-kill numbers also rose in nearby counties. Those figures, with last year’s number in parentheses, are: Hardin: 529 (477); Henry: 371 (345); Putnam: 359 (274); Sandusky: 275 (219); and Wyandot: 757 (716).
The only exception in the area was Allen County, where 341 deer were killed, down from 363 last year, ODNR said.
Two days of deer-gun season remain, on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.
The muzzleloader season is Jan. 6-9, 2018, and archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
More information about deer hunting can be found in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP Girls Basketball Monday’s Results Three Rivers Athletic Conference Findlay 51, Lima Senior 47 Tol. Cent. Catholic 61, Fremont Ross 44
Posted On 04 Dec 2017
Prep Swimming Preview

The swimming and diving season is underway for area schools. Each team has high hopes entering the 2017-18 campaign. Coach Courtney Fleming has
Posted On 04 Dec 2017
Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA State Finals At Canton Tom Benson Stadium Thursday’s Result Division II Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton
Posted On 03 Dec 2017
