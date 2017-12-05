Fostoria woman hurt in Findlay crash

Posted On Tue. Dec 5th, 2017
A Fostoria woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:41 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue in Findlay, according to the Findlay Police Department.
Laurin Johnson, 28, was exiting a private drive onto Tiffin Avenue when she pulled her 2005 Mercury Montego into the path of a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Mitchell Heacock, 30, of Arlington. The Sierra collided with the Montego.
Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital, police said.
She was cited by Findlay police for failure to yield from a private drive.
Both vehicles were damaged and towed by Mac & Bob’s Towing.
Assisting at the accident scene was the Findlay Fire Department.

