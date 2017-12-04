Fostoria ushers in Christmas season

It’s official.

The Christmas season is under way in full force in Fostoria.

Fostoria Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Parade ushered in the holiday Saturday afternoon with more than 30 units bringing holiday cheer to approximately 1,000 people gathered downtown to greet the season.

Following the floats, band and Zenobia Shriners, to name a few of those marching down Main Street, parade-goers and parade participants alike gathered on the lawn of the Fostoria Municipal Building where Santa Claus and Fostoria Snow Queen Diane Lind flipped the switch to light up Fostoria’s city building.

Then it was off to the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Depot on North Street where old St. Nick snuggled into his chair to listen to the wants, desires and Christmas wishes of Fostoria area children.

In addition to the parade and tree lighting downtown, artisans and crafters were set up at Stacy Place in the Plaza to sell their holiday wares at Fostoria Community Arts Council’s Holiday Happenings arts and crafts sale.

Later Saturday evening, a second night of wine and cheese was hosted at the FRPS depot.

And the holiday fun is just beginning.

Tonight, school officials will help ring in the holiday with a Holiday Family Fun Night from 1-5 p.m. at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School for students and families from both Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools.

Students and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of holiday happenings including storytime with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, food, seasonal crafts and holiday math and reading activities.

A tree-lighting ceremony will kick the event off at 5 p.m. Fostoria Fire Department helped FJSHS students decorate two trees on the east side of the building in preparation for Monday’s festivities.

Weather permitting, partygoers will gather outside the cafeteria doors on the east side of the building to watch as Santa and Mrs. Claus light the Christmas trees while listening to a small group of the high school band perform Christmas songs.

Once inside, families may participate in a variety of holiday- themed events and activities throughout the building.

Also during the event, the district will be collecting toys for A Christmas for Every Child. Those who bring in a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive will receive a free raffle ticket to be placed in one of several raffle baskets.

Other tickets may also be purchased to win a raffle prize.

Donated toys as well as monies from the raffle will benefit A Christmas for Every Child toy store in December, which provides toys to less fortunate Fostoria boys and girls during the holidays.

Following the event, those interested may participate in Christmas caroling through Wesley Village at 7 p.m. Weather permitting, the high school choir director will lead groups throughout the village, spreading holiday cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

