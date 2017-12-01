Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported a vehicle being struck while parked on the street near a location in the 100 block of South Main Street at 11:49 a.m.

• Caller reported someone backed into his car in the 800 block of Lynn Street at 2:43 p.m. Officer advised it was a private-property crash.

• A Circle Drive caller reported her vehicle was struck but she was unsure of when.

• Caller reported their vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Countyline and West South streets.

citations

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop on Ohio 613.

• Officer issued a citation for improper backing following a non-injury crash near the intersection of North Countyline Street and West Jones Road.

• Officer issued citations for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and no operator’s license following a report of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Countyline and Elm streets.

Monday:

• Officer issued a citation for improper lane change following a 9-1-1 call reporting a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of West South and South Wood streets.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported a bicycle lying alongside of an East Lytle Street business.

• A Stinchcomb Drive caller reported receiving multiple harassing phone calls from a known individual. Officer advised he was unable to make contact with the suspect.

• Complainant turned in a wallet found near the intersection of West Fremont and North Union streets. Officer advised he was unable to make contact; would check throughout the day to see if the owner was home.

• Complainant reported an individual covered in blood came to the back door of a North Countyline Street location. Officer advised he spoke to the subject by phone on his mother’s phone and advised he was supposed to be out on Tuesday. The caller was advised to file a no trespass charge.

• Complainant brought a loose dog on station. officer advised the dog was placed in the impound.

• Officer requested a towing company to an East Jones Street location for a parking issue.

• A towing company was requested to a Hissong Avenue location for a parking issue.

• Complainant reported being supposedly kicked out of a West Tiffin Street house; advised the doors were locked on him and he could not retrieve his belongings.

• An East Tiffin Street caller requested an officer go with him to his ex’s house to pick up his television.

• Fostoria Fire Division requested an officer check on vehicles parked in the station parking lot. Officer advised he notified the trucking company, which advised it would move the vehicles as soon as possible.

• An Anderson Avenue caller reported chickens showing up in her yard and running into traffic. Officer advised he was unable to locate the owner but would speak with the safety service director about the incident.

• A College Avenue caller reported loud music coming from the neighbors. Officer advised he spoke to the neighbors and they said they would turn it down.

• A Francis Avenue caller reported being assaulted by her boyfriend.

• Caller reported an incident between her and a relative at a West Lytle Street location.

• Employees of an East Tiffin Street business reported a suspicious male at the location and requested extra patrol.

Monday:

• An East Tiffin Street caller reported suspicious subjects in the area with flashlights. Officer advised subjects were watching trains, another subject fled on foot.

• Caller reported a female in a car that is broken down at a stop sign near the intersection of College Avenue and North Union Street. Officer advised the vehicle is not a hazard.

• A West Tiffin Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding her teenage son assaulting his teenage sister on the way to school.

• The Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested officers for assistance at a Perrysburg Road location to attempt to locate a subject. Officer advised the sheriff’s office has the subject in custody.

• An officer was flagged down by a citizen at a Nichols Street location who was looking for her granddaughter and great grandson; advised the granddaughter has an ankle monitor and is on probation, and she didn’t know if she took the child. Officer advised he had one juvenile in custody, who would be transported to the juvenile detention center for a parole violation.

• A North Vine Street caller reported locking himself out of the home and having to force entry to get his keys. The caller reported he was then served a restraining order by deputies and escorted from the home several hours later.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• Squad requested to the 4000 block of North Township Road 47 at 6:11 a.m. for a male subject.

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 7:19 a.m. for an elderly female complaining of left clavicle pain.

• EMS requested to the 20 block of Christopher Drive at 2:48 p.m. for the transport of a sick patient.

