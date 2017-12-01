Moes, FPD spreading holiday cheer

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Hunters are out and deer are on the run.

While drivers are being cautious, car-versus-deer crashes are inevitable.

But, a local business is reassuring accident victims their misfortune of colliding into one of the frolicking creatures doesn’t have to be all bad.

Moes Body Shop has joined forces with the Fostoria Police Department to make Christmas wishes come true this holiday season.

Each year, the police department raises money to help less fortunate local children shop for gifts for their families to place under the tree on Christmas.

For every deer crash that comes through Moes Body Shop’s doors from now until Dec. 16, the business will donate $50 to FPD’s Christmas with a Cop program.

“This is the time of season when the deer are out running around and I typically get a bunch of vehicles coming in that have hit a deer,” Brett Moes, owner, said. “They come in and they’re not happy at all because unfortunately they got into a tangle with a deer but I say, ‘Hey, I’m doing this promotion to help out area kids’ and hopefully it makes them feel a little bit better.”

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moes said the body shop has about $400 set aside to be donated to the program since its fundraising efforts began Nov. 1.

“I just wanted people to see that I was willing to help out and maybe give other people the idea to help too,” he said. “People aren’t beating down my doors; I didn’t do it, per se, for the extra business. It was something I thought we could do to try to make one kid’s Christmas a little better because, fortunately, I can give my kids a good Christmas but there’s not a lot of people out there who can do the same (for their kids).”

FPD will select a group of youth — six from Fostoria City Schools and six from St. Wendelin Catholic School — from a list provided by their teachers based on who hasn’t participated in the past.

Those selected will meet with Fostoria police officers in mid-December at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School, where they will enjoy juice and a small breakfast.

From there, free transportation will be provided by SCAT (Seneca County Agency Transportation) to Kmart, where the cops will help the students shop for Christmas gifts for their immediate families — at $25 per family member — as well as $25 worth of gifts for themselves.

After the students are done shopping, they will return to FIES to wrap the presents and eat a pizza lunch.

Each child will go home with their neatly wrapped presents to place under their trees awaiting Christmas morning.

“It’s nice to see the expression on their face when they get to choose that present for their families,” Officer Adam Nelson, organizer, said. “They say ‘Oh, I can buy my mom that necklace or that bracelet? She’s never had something like this before. We’ve never been able to get her something like this.’ And you can see the joy it brings to the kids.”

FPD has raised about $2,500 each year for the past five years to go toward Christmas with a Cop. Monies raised help the children purchase gifts for themselves and their families as well as help officers purchase new winter coats for the children and hams for the family to share on Christmas Day.

Any money left over is kept in the Christmas with a Cop fund as overflow for the next year’s program.

Nelson said monetary donations from businesses or individuals are being accepted, as well as donations of wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, tape and other wrapping materials.

Donations can be brought to the Fostoria police station, 213 S. Main St. Checks can be made payable to Fostoria Fraternal Order of Police or Fostoria FOP with ‘Christmas with a Cop’ written in the memo line.

“We deal with families in need all the time and we wanted to get involved and give something back to the community and the kids,” Nelson said.

For more information on Christmas with a Cop, contact Nelson at 419-435-8573.

For more information on Moes Body Shop, call 419-435-6297.

