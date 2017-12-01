FILE PHOTO

Christmas parade set for Saturday

LIGHTS SHIMMER AND DANCE across garland on the Municipal Building gazebo in this 2016 file photo. The Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will kick off at the corner of Main, Perry and Sandusky streets. Bands, fire departments, businesses, individuals and more are signed up to take part in the annual affair — including Jolly Old Saint Nick himself. A ceremony to light the Municipal Building lawn decorations will take place immediately after the parade with 2017 Snow Queen Diane Lind doing the honors. Other holiday festivities scheduled Saturday include: Santa at the Depot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a Wine and Cheese Tasting Party at the Depot from 7-10 p.m.; Breakfast and Pictures with Santa at the Fostoria Masonic Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the Geary Family YMCA’s annual Holiday Extravaganza at the annex from 2:30-4 p.m.; and the Fostoria Community Arts Council’s Holiday Happenings Art/Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stacy’s Place. In addition, the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a Shift Your Shopping Passport full of discounts to local businesses such as Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill, Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes, Whistle Stop Deli, Level Up and more. Passports are available at the chamber as well as any participating business and are valid through Dec. 23.

