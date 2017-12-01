Christmas parade set for Saturday

Posted On Fri. Dec 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

FILE PHOTO
Christmas parade set for Saturday
LIGHTS SHIMMER AND DANCE across garland on the Municipal Building gazebo in this 2016 file photo. The Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will kick off at the corner of Main, Perry and Sandusky streets. Bands, fire departments, businesses, individuals and more are signed up to take part in the annual affair — including Jolly Old Saint Nick himself. A ceremony to light the Municipal Building lawn decorations will take place immediately after the parade with 2017 Snow Queen Diane Lind doing the honors. Other holiday festivities scheduled Saturday include: Santa at the Depot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a Wine and Cheese Tasting Party at the Depot from 7-10 p.m.; Breakfast and Pictures with Santa at the Fostoria Masonic Center from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the Geary Family YMCA’s annual Holiday Extravaganza at the annex from 2:30-4 p.m.; and the Fostoria Community Arts Council’s Holiday Happenings Art/Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stacy’s Place. In addition, the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a Shift Your Shopping Passport full of discounts to local businesses such as Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill, Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes, Whistle Stop Deli, Level Up and more. Passports are available at the chamber as well as any participating business and are valid through Dec. 23.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

C'mon Fostoria! Lighten Up!

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Ohio News

New baby gorilla at the Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Columbus Crew, MLS Ohio

4 cities finalists for MLS expansion, includes Cincinnati

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA State Finals At Canton Tom Benson Stadium Thursday’s Result Division II Akron Archbishop Hoban 42, Cincinnati Winton
Posted On 01 Dec 2017
Off

Prep basketball: Vanlue girls jump on North Baltimore

VANLUE — Vanlue jumped all over North Baltimore early on, building a 17-6 lead after one quarter, as the Wildcats won Thursday’s
Posted On 01 Dec 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Arlington rallies to beat H-L

By SCOTT COTTOS Staff writer BASCOM — Most of the faces have changed on Arlington’s girls basketball team since last season. The
Posted On 01 Dec 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company