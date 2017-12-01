2017 Turkey Trot raises $2K

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Heather Bond hoped to raise $1,500 for local food banks this year through her annual 5K fundraiser on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanks to the generosity of more than 100 people, she raised nearly $2,000.

“This has definitely been the most we’ve raised so far,” said Bond. “I know it was about $1,200 last year, so I made $700 more than last year.

The fifth annual Fostoria Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run raised a total of $1,930 on Nov. 23. All cash donations, as well as non-perishable food items dropped off the day of the race, will be given to the High Street United Methodist Church pantry, Fostoria’s Sharing Kitchen and Pantry Plus of Seneca County.

She will be delivering the donations on Monday.

Bond hosted her first ever Turkey Trot at reservoirs 2 and 3 five years ago on Thanksgiving morning. Less than 20 people showed up. Last year, 62 participants pounded the pavement to help feed area families in need. This year, it was hard for her to keep track.

“It was exciting to see people willing to sacrifice a little extra sleep to not only help themselves, but help others,” she said. “It was nice to see so many people who were willing to get up early.”

The event stepped off at 8 a.m. at reservoirs 2 and 3. There was no fee to enter the race, but Bond asked participants to drop cash or non-perishable food items off at the registration table.

Any Turkey Trot participant who donated cash or food to the yearly charity drive had their name placed into a raffle for a chance to win items such as an essential oils basket, homemade pies, an Ohio State University refrigerator magnet, a handmade sign and a professional photography session.

Dominic Bauman took first place honors in the race, winning a $25 Kroger gift card. Drew Bauman came in second place, earning a $20 Kroger gift card, followed by Chelsea Skruck in third place, who walked away with a $15 Subway gift card.

“It turned out excellent,” Bond said of the race. “It was a little chilly in the morning, but the weather was nice.”

Sponsors for the fifth annual Fostoria Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run included: Mike Bond, Bond Home Improvement; Heather Bond; Jorie’s On Main; Moes Body Shop; Drs. Badik & Badik, Promedica; ReMax Realty, Findlay; Theis Computer Consulting; Droll Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning; Big Bear Muffler; First Federal Bank; Sweet Nothings Photography; Cheryl’s Cakes; The Stable, Arcadia; Jack and Son’s Lawn Care; Tri-County Dental Center; Four Leaf Clover; Key Realty; Hoening Funeral Home; and Perfectly Repurposed LLC.

For more information on the Turkey Trot or to see additional photos from the race, visit https://www.facebook.com/HeatherMBond/.

