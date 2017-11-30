MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Public Record

Posted On Thu. Nov 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
arrests
Tuesday:
• Danashia A. Meekins, 23, 511 McDougal St., was arrested for a CPO violation and resisting arrest and Paige Thomas, 27, 603 S. Main St., was arrested for obstruction at a South Main Street address.
citations
Wednesday:
• Officer issued a citation following a report of a semi striking a pole near North Countyline and Elm streets at 9:34 a.m.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a broken gate crossing on Findlay Street. CERT was requested to block traffic.
• Officer confiscated a needle laying out in the open near South Countyline and West Crocker streets.
• Officer assisted a lost subject near Van Buren Street.
• Several subjects were on station to be fingerprinted.
• Complainant reported possible illegal hunting taking place on South Union Street; stated a vehicle was chasing a deer. Officer spoke to subject who was retrieving soil samples, not hunting.
• Caller requested a welfare check on a patient at an East Center Street address as they had not shown up for an appointment. Officer spoke with the subject who had just gotten out of the hospital and didn’t have any means of transportation.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.
• Caller reported a reckless driver near North Countyline Street and West Jones Road. Officer didn’t notice any erratic driving.
• An East Sixth Street complainant reported a subject was trespassing on a vacant property. Officer noted the shed was clear and the house was secure.
Tuesday:
• Officer responded to a parking complaint on Oaklawn Avenue.
• Caller complained of two canines at large on West Jones Road. Officer warned owner.
• An East Lytle Street employee requested an officer for an unknown reason. Two subjects were warned for criminal trespassing and an investigation was pending video surveillance footage.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• EMS was requested for a lift assist in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 4:28 a.m.
• Squad was dispatched at 6:15 a.m. for a male subject who possibly overdosed in the 500 block of Stinchcomb Drive.
Seneca County
Editor’s note: According to a representative with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

C'mon Fostoria! Lighten Up!

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Ohio News

New baby gorilla at the Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Columbus Crew, MLS Ohio

4 cities finalists for MLS expansion, includes Cincinnati

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA State Finals At Canton Tom Benson Stadium Thursday’s Game Division II Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Off

Prep sports: Wadsworth’s Baughman earns Ohio Mr. Football

By ERIC FRANTZ MaxPreps.com WADSWORTH –“Wow.” That was the response many uttered this fall when watching Wadsworth quarterback
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Off

Reinhard shoots first buck

Photo provided to the Review Times Big Buck Elmwood freshman Morgan Reinhard bagged her first deer, and it was a big one during her first youth
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company