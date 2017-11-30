Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Danashia A. Meekins, 23, 511 McDougal St., was arrested for a CPO violation and resisting arrest and Paige Thomas, 27, 603 S. Main St., was arrested for obstruction at a South Main Street address.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation following a report of a semi striking a pole near North Countyline and Elm streets at 9:34 a.m.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Caller reported a broken gate crossing on Findlay Street. CERT was requested to block traffic.

• Officer confiscated a needle laying out in the open near South Countyline and West Crocker streets.

• Officer assisted a lost subject near Van Buren Street.

• Several subjects were on station to be fingerprinted.

• Complainant reported possible illegal hunting taking place on South Union Street; stated a vehicle was chasing a deer. Officer spoke to subject who was retrieving soil samples, not hunting.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a patient at an East Center Street address as they had not shown up for an appointment. Officer spoke with the subject who had just gotten out of the hospital and didn’t have any means of transportation.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• Caller reported a reckless driver near North Countyline Street and West Jones Road. Officer didn’t notice any erratic driving.

• An East Sixth Street complainant reported a subject was trespassing on a vacant property. Officer noted the shed was clear and the house was secure.

Tuesday:

• Officer responded to a parking complaint on Oaklawn Avenue.

• Caller complained of two canines at large on West Jones Road. Officer warned owner.

• An East Lytle Street employee requested an officer for an unknown reason. Two subjects were warned for criminal trespassing and an investigation was pending video surveillance footage.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested for a lift assist in the 700 block of Stinchcomb Drive at 4:28 a.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 6:15 a.m. for a male subject who possibly overdosed in the 500 block of Stinchcomb Drive.

Seneca County

Editor’s note: According to a representative with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

