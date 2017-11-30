Leading the way to a delicious pizza

PHOTO PROVIDED

Alyana Jones (above left) and Lyric Johnson, members of the Geary Family YMCA Leaders Club, prepare their own hand-tossed pizzas at Jac N Do’s, 117 N. Main St., Wednesday evening as part of the group’s weekly activities. Led by Kim Rickle, the Geary Family YMCA Leaders Club is comprised of youth between the ages of 11-14 who exemplify leadership in the community. The group meets once a week to participate in volunteering and educational activities, fundraisers and community events. This week, Jac N Do’s Owner E. J. Harrison donated his time and invited the group to his pizza shop to show the youngsters how to make their own pizzas. Harrison (left) also demonstrated how to properly toss pizza dough. After choosing the sauce and their own toppings, the pizzas were tossed into the shop’s oven and served to each member of the group for dinner. Rickle said each month has a theme, with November being focused on food and December set to revolve around the holidays.

