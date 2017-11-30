FPD looking into attempted robbery at Circle K

Posted On Thu. Nov 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Circle K on East Lytle Street early Sunday morning.
According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, a suspect entered the Circle K, 551 E. Lytle St., shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and attempted to rob the business after throwing an object at a wall.
Nothing was taken and no one was hurt, and Loreno said his officers are reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store.
“We have some persons of interest, so we’re following through with our investigative leads,” he said.
More information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

C'mon Fostoria! Lighten Up!

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Ohio News

New baby gorilla at the Toledo Zoo

Toledo Zoo welcomes baby gorilla named Mokonzi

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Columbus Crew, MLS Ohio

4 cities finalists for MLS expansion, includes Cincinnati

Posted On29 Nov 2017
Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA State Finals At Canton Tom Benson Stadium Thursday’s Game Division II Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Off

Prep sports: Wadsworth’s Baughman earns Ohio Mr. Football

By ERIC FRANTZ MaxPreps.com WADSWORTH –“Wow.” That was the response many uttered this fall when watching Wadsworth quarterback
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Off

Reinhard shoots first buck

Photo provided to the Review Times Big Buck Elmwood freshman Morgan Reinhard bagged her first deer, and it was a big one during her first youth
Posted On 29 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company