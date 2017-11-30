FPD looking into attempted robbery at Circle K

Fostoria police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Circle K on East Lytle Street early Sunday morning.

According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, a suspect entered the Circle K, 551 E. Lytle St., shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday and attempted to rob the business after throwing an object at a wall.

Nothing was taken and no one was hurt, and Loreno said his officers are reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store.

“We have some persons of interest, so we’re following through with our investigative leads,” he said.

More information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

