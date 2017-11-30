Driver flees vehicle after striking railroad crossing

Posted On Thu. Nov 30th, 2017
LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times
Fostoria police are looking for the driver of a vehicle they say hit a railroad crossing gate on Findlay Street early Wednesday morning and fled the scene. According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle striking a crossing gate at approximately 12:39 a.m. Wednesday. Members of the Seneca County Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) were called to the scene to block traffic, and Moes Body Shop was called to clear the vehicle. As of Wednesday afternoon, Loreno said his officers are searching for the driver of the vehicle, who fled the scene after the crash.

