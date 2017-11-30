City schools prepare for Holiday Family Fun Night

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

School officials are ready to ring in the holiday and have invited area families to join them.

Fostoria City Schools will host a Holiday Family Fun Night from 1-5 p.m. Monday at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School for students and families from both Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools.

The event will serve as a way to bring the community together and into the schools to spread some holiday cheer, according to Tera Matz, FCS district curriculum director.

“We want to get more people in the schools and engaged in the events we do have,” she said. “This one in particular is similar to what Longfellow has hosted in the past. It was well-attended and everyone seemed to enjoy it so we tweaked it a bit to better suite the entire district student body and their families.”

Students and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of holiday happenings including storytime with Mrs. Claus, pictures with Santa, food, seasonal crafts and holiday math and reading activities.

A tree-lighting ceremony will kick the event off at 5 p.m. Fostoria Fire Department helped FJSHS students decorate two trees on the east side of the building Tuesday in preparation for Monday’s festivities.

Weather permitting, party-goers will gather outside the cafeteria doors on the east side of the building to watch as Santa and Mrs. Claus light the Christmas trees while listening to a small group of the high school band perform Christmas songs.

Once inside, families may participate in a variety of holiday-themed events and activities throughout the building.

Mrs. Claus will be reading stories to youngsters while Santa will be available for photos. The district’s therapy dog Ginger will also be dressed up for photos with students. Matz said families are asked to bring their own cameras to take pictures with Santa as a professional photographer will not be present.

The high school band as well as members of the high school choir will be spreading holiday cheer through song throughout the event.

Additionally, craft stations will be set up for children to decorate a paper Christmas tree or make a Christmas ornament. Matz said families may bring in their own bows, tinsel, stickers, etc. to decorate the trees, which will be displayed throughout the buildings.

Other rooms will have reading and literature activities, such as a Christmas countdown chain with sight words on each link.

Officials with FJSHS will also be on hand for informational sessions regarding scheduling and a meal of pizza, chips and water will be available in the cafeteria.

“It’s going to be an all-around fun event for families to get into the holiday spirit while bringing them into the school,” Matz said.

Also during the event, the district will be collecting toys for A Christmas for Every Child. Those who bring in a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive will receive a free raffle ticket to be placed in one of several raffle baskets.

Other tickets may also be purchased to win a raffle prize. Baskets range in themes from baking with items such as cake mixes, baking utensils and oven mits; snow day fun basket with fun activities for inside and outside, such as building a snowman; a Redmen basket with miscellaneous Redmen items such as a sweatshirt, shirt and umbrella as well as tickets to an event and concession stand gift certificates; a gift card basket valued at more than $150; a kids’ craft basket; a movie basket; and more.

Donated toys as well as monies from the raffle will benefit A Christmas for Every Child toy store in December, which provides toys to less fortunate Fostoria boys and girls during the holidays.

“It’s a nice opportunity to get families into the schools but then also give families and our staff and the community a way to help out with that,” Matz said. “(A Christmas for Every Child’s) needs are heightened this year and some of those gifts will go back to help our students, our students’ peers.”

Following the event, those interested may participate in Christmas caroling through Wesley Village at 7 p.m. Weather permitting, the high school choir director will lead groups throughout the village, spreading holiday cheer by singing loud for all to hear.

Organized by FCS Title I staff, Matz said the event stemmed from an idea to host the district’s Title I family events district-wide this year, inviting the community into the district. The first district-wide event took place in October with fall-themed activities at the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School.

Matz said officials sat down and looked at the district calendar to avoid conflicts with sporting events or practices and asked teachers not to schedule a lot of homework for the evening or tests the next day so parents wouldn’t have to “worry about juggling all those crazy” schedules in one night.

The events are scheduled each quarter — four per year. The next two events will take place in March and May. Matz said officials hope to make the events annual so families can plan to attend every year.

“It’s a combination of giving families time to come together and giving them the opportunity to do something kind of fun related to the holiday,” she said. “Anytime we can do something where the school is involved in the community I think it’s good for our kids to see that.”

The free event is open to students of Fostoria City and St. Wendelin Catholic schools and their families.

As of Tuesday, Matz said the district had received 317 RSVPs. Those planning to attend should contact their child’s school — FJSHS at 419-436-4100; FIES at 419-436-4125; Riley Elementary School at 419-436-4145; Longfellow Elementary School at 419-436-4135; or St. Wendelin at 419-435-8144.

Comments

comments