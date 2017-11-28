Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Complainant reported her vehicle was struck either while at work or while parked in her driveway and there was damage to the front driver’s side.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Dispatch received about seven open line 911 calls from the same number tracing back to a South Wood Street location. Officer figured out it was a child playing with a phone.

• Officer responded to a loud noise complaint on West Fremont Street and ended transporting a female subject to the hospital for an unspecified reason.

• Caller requested an officer for a female subject who was brought in the night before and had received a text message from a neighbor that was making her afraid to go home. Officer followed the subject home and ensured she made it inside.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding threatening and harassing phone calls she was receiving from an ex. Officer spoke with the other half and advised him not to call the complainant anymore.

• Subject came on station to speak to an officer regarding a no trespass order.

• A North Countyline Street employee reported shoplifting occurred at the store. Officer noted charges were pending.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her mother at a North Union Street address.

Sunday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female subject at a Park Avenue address. Officer noted everything was OK.

• A hospital employee reported treating an assault victim. Officer spoke to subject who stated both he and the suspect were running their mouths; didn’t want to press charges.

• Caller reported a door was open to a Beier Drive residence. Officer cleared the residence and noted it appeared nothing had been disturbed. Dispatch made contact with the resident and advised the door was closed by an officer.

• Subject came on station requesting a standby while she picked up her property from a McDougal Street location.

• Complainant reported two suspicious male subjects that were at the back of the store and then the front; noted she received a suspicious phone call shortly after asking if the store was still open.

• A West High Street employee stated a female subject gave two counterfeit $10 bills.

fire runs

Monday:

• Fostoria Fire Division responded to the intersection of Van Buren and North Vine streets for a possible fire at 1:03 a.m.

• Squad was dispatched at 3:35 p.m. for a female subject in the 20 block of Christopher Drive.

• At 7:39 a.m., EMS responded to the 900 block of East Park Drive for a male subject who wasn’t feeling well.

• EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Short South Street for a female subject having chest pains at 12:15 p.m.

Sunday:

• EMS was requested to the 1200 block of Beier Drive at 11:16 p.m. for an unspecified reason.

Seneca County

Editor’s note: According to a representative with the seneca county sheriff’s office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

Comments

comments