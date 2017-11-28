C’mon Fostoria, lighten up!

Posted On Tue. Nov 28th, 2017
By LINDA WOODLAND
Deadline for Fostoria’s holiday decorating contest is nearing and organizers are hoping for lots of lights, sights and participants.
This is the first year Fostoria Community Arts Council is hosting ‘Light Up Fostoria for the Holidays’ — a task previously sponsored by Fostoria Visitors Bureau and originally started by Fostoria resident Leah Hipsher.
The just-for-fun contest invites residents to decorate their yards and homes to share the Christmas spirit with their neighbors.
“In the spirit of the holiday season, we hope Fostoria residents come together and share their talent and creativity in outdoor decorating with the rest of the community,” Browning Payne, president of the arts council, said.
Besides, it doesn’t cost much to enter but the payout could be well worth the effort.
Entry fee is $10 and winners will receive $100 for first place, $25 for second place and $25 for Peoples Choice.
The forecast is calling for mild weather this week with temperatures almost reaching 70 today and averaging around 50 degrees. And no rain — or snow — is in sight.
“It sounds like it will be perfect weather for outdoor decorating,” Payne said, adding when the snow is blowing, residents will be glad they decked their halls while it was warm and sunny.
Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Friday and judging will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 when contestants’ lights should be on.
Entry forms are available at the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, 125 N. Main St.; The Review Times, 113 E. Center St.; and Payne Brothers Florist, 825 S. Union St. Entry fee checks should be made payable to FCAC.
In addition to the chance to turn some holiday decor into some serious green, contestant homes will be included in a guided bus tour of lights and sights around town.
The $2 tours will begin at the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society Depot on North Street and will take place from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9.

