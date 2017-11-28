Christmas time is here

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Although the snow has yet to stick and it doesn’t quite feel like winter, the tri-county area is preparing for the most wonderful time of the year.

Christmas decorations are slowly popping up at residences throughout Fostoria as well as downtown and Santa Claus will begin making his annual debut today at the LE&W Depot.

Community members will have the opportunity to come together in celebration of the holiday season come Saturday.

The annual Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will be filled with floats, emergency vehicles, local bands and community members eager to celebrate the holidays.

Parade lineup will begin forming at 12:45 p.m. at the corner of Main, Perry and Sandusky streets, next to Marco’s Pizza.

Those signed up for the parade as of Monday include the Fostoria Honor Guard, Fostoria Police Department, Fostoria Fire Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, St. Wendelin Catholic School, Fostoria High School cheerleaders, Fostoria High School marching band, Americettes Baton and Flag Corps, Kansas Volunteer Fire Department, Tiffin Shrine Hornets, Zenobia Jeepsters, Zenobia Shrine Hillbillies, the Geary Family YMCA, Fifth Third Bank, Paul Cole Motors, Good Shepherd Home, St. Catherines Care Center and the West Millgrove Volunteer Fire Department.

Entries into the parade will be accepted until Thursday. To obtain an entry form, contact Review Times General Manager Scott Scherf at 419-435-6641.

In addition, Santa Claus will make an appearance during the parade.

“Most people love a parade and Christmas tree lighting. It takes you back to happy times in your life and that’s why we like to celebrate that,” Mayor Eric Keckler said.

Immediately after the parade, Father Christmas has been invited to join Fostoria’s newly crowned 2017 Snow Queen Diane Lind for the lighting of the Municipal Building lawn — including the city’s Christmas tree.

“Lighting the tree has always been special but I think the addition of the Snow Queen over the past few years makes it a little extra special,” Keckler said. “We’re celebrating Christmas but also celebrating someone who has done a lot for the community.”

The Fostoria High School band will also perform before and after the lighting ceremony, according to Keckler.

After the dazzling lights of the Municipal Building lawn have been lit, Santa will make his way to the Christmas Wonderland inside the LE&W Depot where he will listen to the Christmas wishes of every boy and girl.

He will take his seat inside the Depot from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Santa will also be at the Depot every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and every Saturday from 12-2 p.m. beginning today.

Pictures with Jolly Old Saint Nick will be available for a $2 donation to the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society.

The Depot will also offer an activity for the adults — a Wine and Cheese Tasting Party is set for 7-10 p.m. Saturday as well as 7-10 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20 each or two for $35. Costs include five wine samples and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are pre-sale only and can be purchased at the mayor’s office, 213 S. Main St.; or by calling Teresa Lee at 419-435-8023, Pete DiCesare at 419-348-5686 or Ellen Gatrell at 419-435-1781.

All proceeds will benefit programs offered by the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society.

Before the parade, Santa will be at the Fostoria Mason Center, 113 E. Tiffin St., to have breakfast and take pictures with area boys and girls.

At $5 per person, youngsters will receive pancakes and sausage from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the center. Proceeds will benefit A Christmas for Every Child. New, unwrapped toys will also be accepted during the event for the organization’s annual toy drive for less fortunate area children.

In addition, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club will be collecting new books for children ages 3-11 after the parade at Brenamen Insurance & Financial Services, Inc./State Farm, 200 S. Main St. The books will also be given to area children during A Christmas for Every Child’s annual toy store.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year as we say,” Keckler said. “Hopefully a lot of kids will come up and enjoy everything the city has to offer to celebrate the holidays.”

Also catering to youngsters, the Geary Family YMCA will host its annual Holiday Extravaganza from 2:30-4 p.m. immediately following the parade.

The free event will include a Christmas movie, popcorn and hot chocolate as well as holiday crafts. YMCA staff and volunteers will supervise the extravaganza, which is open to the public.

The Fostoria Area Historical Society’s Foster Museum on Main, 105 N. Main St., will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., showcasing Ohio’s 35th Governor, Charles Foster and his family heirlooms and memories.

“In general, I think people look forward to the kick off of the Christmas season at the city building,” Keckler said. “It brings the community together to share some time and some good feelings amongst one another.”

Separately, the Fostoria Community Arts Council will host a Holiday Happenings Art/Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stacy’s Place in the Fostoria Plaza. More than 50 artisans and crafters will be offering one-of-a-kind original items such as jewelry; handmade purses, wallets and totes; wooden items; seasonal and holiday decor and gifts; painted items; fudge, gourmet nuts, peanut brittles, jams and jellies; blankets; candles; crotched items; pet treats; and more.

Other shopping opportunities are available throughout town. The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce has been working to promote small businesses in Fostoria through an ongoing Shop Small, Shop Local campaign.

To bolster the local shopping experience, the Chamber launched a “Shift Your Shopping Passport” campaign to offer special savings and discounts at area businesses — such as 10 percent back on $100 gift cards at Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill; $50 off a purchase of $500 or more at Commercial Carpet; two free games of bowling at Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes with a breakfast order; deals on Pizza Palace orders; 20 percent off all toys, treats, collars and leashes at TriCounty Veterinary Clinic; a $2 discount per pound on Carolina Oven Roast Turkey from Whistle Stop Deli; a free CD scratch repair at Level Up; and more.

The Passports are available at the Chamber office and the Review Times as well as at any of the participating businesses and are valid through Dec. 23.

Shoppers take their passports to the participating businesses where they can redeem the discount and get their passport stamped. After Dec. 23, shoppers have until Jan. 12 to turn their stamped passport into the Chamber office where each stamp will be redeemed and entered into a drawing for a gift basket comprised of items donated by the participating small businesses.

Other businesses participating in the Shift Your Shopping Passport campaign include Herbie’s Roadhouse Grill, Savvy

Hair Expressions, Connexions Ink, Moes Body Shop, Big Bear Muffler, Hi Scores Barcade & Grill and Second Wind Music Center.

