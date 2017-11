PHOTO PROVIDED

Landon Hohman, 5, smiles widely while holding up a counting chart to show he can now count to 100. Students in Linda Shetzer’s kindergarten class at St. Wendelin Catholic School are now able to count to 100 all on their own. Hohman was so excited, he wanted to tell Jesus what he could do. The kindergarteners also made a trip to the office to show Principal Teresa Kitchen their growth.

