Stores vie for online sales

What man wouldn’t want to wear a pink bunny onesie?

You know, the kind 9-year-old Ralphie got from his aunt in “A Christmas Story,” and then — mortified — had to don for his family.

Kohl’s sells them in its men’s section, along with Chewbacca, Elf, gorilla and shark onesies, and other white elephant specials.

Making shopping fun and an experience instead of a chore is part of brick-and-mortar retail’s answer to the rise of online shopping, said Barbara Kahn, professor of marketing at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

TJ Maxx and Costco offer a “treasure hunt” experience where shoppers find unexpected goods, she said.

“It’s fun to go to TJ Maxx because you never know what you are going to find there, and you’ll find some pretty cool stuff at a good price,” Kahn said. “That’s a really nice shopping experience.”

“Retailers that are succeeding tend to be focusing more on customer experience, user experience, really nice merchandising: making shopping fun again,” Kahn said. “And they are doing a lot of interesting things to do that.”

Elder-Beerman exploited one of its experiential strengths with a Thanksgiving-Black Friday first: Some cosmetics and fragrances were discounted up to 20 percent, said David Lazar, store manager.

Kahn said many people prefer to shop for cosmetics and fragrances in a store, where they can touch, smell — experience — the goods.

“You can’t do all that online,” Lazar said. “You can click the mouse and order your foundation or fragrance and this and that. But what happens with us is, they can come in and they can get makeovers and have someone who is trained, you can talk to them about your skin, makeup and so on.”

“You can get product online but you can’t get that type of service,” he said.

Many retailers use physical stores and websites in tandem, allowing people to order goods online and then pick them up in the physical store. Walmart is using that to its advantage.

“A lot of people when they pick up in the store, they will walk in the store and see what else is there,” Kahn said.

“Definitely there is a trend to online shopping. But it’s not replacing offline shopping,” she said. “It’s just changing it.”

Findlay Kohl’s Store Manager Mary Kay Dunne, too, touts her store’s buy-online-and-pick-up-in-store policy.

“It’s definitely grown,” she said. “We benefit from that.”

The Findlay Kohl’s store gets the sales revenue from online orders it fills, Dunne said.

Kohl’s is filling online orders out of the store 24/7, she said.

The online shopping challenge is not entirely bad news for malls either, according to Kahn.

“A lot of the data has shown that when you go to the mall, now you go to fewer stores and spend less time in the mall. It doesn’t mean you don’t go to the mall at all,” Kahn said. “But what it suggests is that people are searching and doing research and more browsing online, and when they go to the mall, they know where they want to go.”

