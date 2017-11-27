Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Complainant reported her vehicle was hit-skipped while parked in a West High Street parking lot around 10:57 a.m. Officer noted rear bumper damage; would attempt to get video footage from the store.

arrests

Wednesday:

• Elizabeth Orwig, 57, last listed address 116 E. South St., was arrested for OVI following a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on North Main Street.

Tuesday:

• A juvenile was taken into custody after a report of a domestic situation at a West Lytle Street location.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued two citations following a report of a vehicle striking a garage in the 700 block of South Union Street at 3:04 a.m.

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for excessive window tint following a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road.

• Officer issued two citations for improper license display/two plates required following two separate traffic stops on North Countyline Street.

Tuesday:

• Officer issued a citation for disorderly conduct following a report of a woman screaming in the front yard of a South Poplar Street location.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer regarding a trade of a vehicle he was having issues with. Officer noted it was theft by deception but it occurred in Reynoldsburg; the subject was to take care of it with Reynoldsburg law enforcement.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Caller reported a male subject was carrying a step ladder on Lakeview Drive. Officer was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported two suspicious male subjects got into a truck and drove around the North Countyline Street store twice. Officer unable to locate; would check the area periodically.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on North Countyline Street.

• Caller complained about a vehicle parked on West Center Street for several days. Officer marked the tires and would check back.

• A Beier Drive caller advised of an accident, however, the officer was unable to make contact with anyone at the location.

• Subject came on station stating his wife had been threatening him. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Officer noted an abandoned vehicle was at a North Countyline Street business; contact was made with the owner and they advised they were on their way to retrieve the vehicle.

Wednesday:

• A North Main Street caller advised her husband had gone to do laundry while she was asleep and she woke up to find his keys but no husband. Officer located subject who had stepped outside the apartment and forgot his keys so he went to a friends.

• Officer was approached by a male subject who claimed he was assaulted at a South Main Street location and wanted to place charges. An investigation is pending.

• Caller stated mens shoes were left on her Northview Drive porch overnight. Officer collected items.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding a prison inmate harassing his wife.

• Complainant advised they were having issues with a juvenile; requested unruly charges be filed.

• A Sandusky Street employee requested an officer for a criminal trespass notice; advised a male subject had been told numerous times to not come back yet he has. Officer contacted the subjects family to have him call them back.

• Dispatch was advised of a domestic violence situation on East South Street. Officer spoke to two female subject; all was OK.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at an East Culbertson Street address as they had not seen him in a few days.

Tuesday:

• An East Fremont Street caller reported she and a male subject were arguing again and he put his hands on her.

• 9-1-1 caller advised she was shaking like a leaf and she was upset with a male subject. Officer advised the woman was upset that a male subject would not roll her a cigarette; he did and then she was happy.

• A Walnut Street caller reported someone broke into his vehicle. Officer advised the caller to contact the station if anything was missing.

• Officer advised of a vehicle blocking the roadway near a Peeler Drive location. The vehicle would be moved.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer regarding harassment.

• An East Jackson Street caller reported finding a purse in the yard. Officer advised the subject was not home; he would try back later.

• A Barcelona Drive caller requested to speak to an officer regarding his vehicle being broken into.

• A South Poplar Street caller reported two juveniles walking alone near the location, thinks they are too young to be walking home. Officer advised the children were headed to a local store.

• Seneca County Department of Job and Family Services requested an officer to investigate a situation.

• A Thomas Street caller reported someone went through her vehicle.

• Complainant requested an officer for a trailer sitting in front of a North Main Street location.

• Complainant reported he purchased a trailer and the previous tenant was removing previous items.

• 9-1-1 transfer call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Caller reported a highly intoxicated woman at his West North Street residence who was refusing to leave. Officer advised the woman was advised she was no longer welcome at the home.

• An Oak Park Drive resident reported someone rang her doorbell, requested an officer check the area.

• Caller reported a subject was crouching near a vehicle on West Tiffin Street. Officer spoke to subject who was riding a bike to a fast food restaurant and another subject who was having problems with family members.

Monday:

• Employee of an East Lytle Street business requested an officer to pick up a purse.

• Complainant reported two bicycles lying in a field across from a West Lytle Street location. Officer advised he was unable to locate.

• Complainant reported a female walking southbound on Perrysburg Road that was too close to the roadway. Officer advised the subject was released to another person.

• Caller reported two bicycles dropped off across from a South Countyline Street business. Officer advised the street department would pick it up.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad was requested to the 300 block of West South Street at 3:04 a.m. for a male subject having chest pains.

• EMS was dispatched at 10:48 a.m. for a male subject in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.

Wednesday:

• EMS responded to the 100 block of West Sixth Street for a male subject having a mini stroke at 5:56 a.m.

• At 12:10 p.m., a squad was requested for a subject who fell in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Squad was dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 200 block of East Center Street for a subject having trouble breathing.

• EMS was requested for a female subject with low blood sugar in the 400 block of South Town Street at 4:55 p.m.

Tuesday:

• 9-1-1 call at 6:59 a.m., EMS requested to the 200 block of Sandusky Street for a male subject.

• 9-1-1 call at 10:08 p.m., EMS requested to the 1100 block of South Poplar Street for an elderly female.

• Fostoria Fire Division requested to the 900 block of McDougal Street at 10:25 a.m. for a resident having problems with the furnace.

• 9-1-1 call at 11:08 a.m., EMS requested to the 300 block of West South Street for a subject who possibly overdosed.

• EMS requested for a female who was feeling lightheaded at 3:11 p.m.

• EMS requested to the 700 block of Columbus Avenue at 3:57 p.m. for a transport.

• EMS requested to the 500 block of Van Buren Street for a patient bleeding from his arm.

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS to the 200 block of S. Township Road 21 at 7:01 p.m. for an elderly female who possibly had a stroke.

• Squad was dispatched at 11:29 p.m. for a male subject whose lips were turning blue, fluid was coming from his mouth and he was having difficulty breathing in the 500 block of Stearns Road.

Monday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office requested EMS to the 10000 block of West Township Road 41 for a male with high blood pressure.

Seneca County

Editor’s note: according to a representative with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

