Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported a vehicle struck a parked vehicle in the 100 block of South Union Street at 2:05 a.m. and the vehicle fled northbound on Union Street.

Saturday:

• Ohio State Highway Patrol advised of an accident at West Center and South Wood streets at 12:53 a.m. Officer noted very minimal damage.

citations

Friday:

• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield following a report of an accident in the 700 block of North Countyline Street at 2:49 p.m.

• Officer issued a citation for disregard for safety following a report of a vehicle striking a mailbox on Sandusky Street.

thefts

Saturday:

• Complainant reported someone entered his unlocked vehicle on Lynn Street overnight and $20 and lottery tickets were taken.

• Complainant reported someone stole his book-bag from his vehicle while on North Union Street.

• Complainant reported a change purse was taken out of a vehicle while on Summit Street.

• Subject came on station to report someone misused her credit card.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Caller reported a vehicle parked at a West Center Street address for more than two weeks without moving. Officer spoke to owner who moved the vehicle into their back yard.

• Dispatch received a 911 hang up call, and upon call back heard a female breathing heavily on the other end before the line went dead. Officer went to a Sandusky Street address and spoke to subjects who were arguing over a wallet; everything OK.

• Subject came on station with a canine they found on Brickner Street wandering around. Dog was impounded.

Saturday:

• A West Jackson Street caller reported her vehicle had been gone through over night; requested extra patrol.

• Caller reported a suspicious vehicle near Lynn and Thomas streets parked in an alley with its lights off. Officer was unable to locate.

• Officer was flagged down on North Union Street; everything OK.

• Caller reported a possible abandoned dog near East Fremont and Superior streets. Officer noted the dog was highly aggressive and attempted to attack them; a trap was set and the dog warden was on scene.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• Caller reported a dog was in her fenced-in West Fourth Street back yard. Owner retrieved the dog.

• Complainant reported her vehicle, along with several others on North Main Street, were gone through; requested a report on file.

• Complainant reported juveniles were messing around in the neighborhood of Cherry Street around 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

• Caller reported her boyfriend locked her out of their Miller Avenue residence.

• Officer was out assisting the dog warden at East Fremont and Superior streets as an animal was trapped an turned over to the dog warden.

• Caller reported a suspicious a vehicle near Hissong Avenue and South Poplar Street. Officer located the vehicle that was unoccupied; noted nothing appeared suspicious.

• A Sandusky Street caller reported her husband was drunk again and was acting up. Officer noted an intoxicated male was causing a disturbance but a relative was there to supervise.

• A suicide hotline reported a suicidal male at a North Main Street location. Officer transported the male to the hospital.

Friday:

• Caller reported a dog was chasing him on Buckley Street. Officer spoke to the canine’s owner who stated the pet was not aggressive but was overly playful; advised of the city’s ordinance.

• Complainant reported a suspicious male in a vehicle on North Main Street who seemed to be following the caller and attempted to get into a door he went through. Officer noted the subject was gone upon his arrival.

• Officer was out with a vehicle at a Perrysburg Road business. Subject was an employee closing up for the night.

• Officer was out with a vehicle at a South Union Street park; advised driver of park hours.

• Caller reported a friendly canine on Columbus Avenue. Dog was impounded.

• Officer noted the traffic light at West Tiffin and South Wood streets was having technical difficulties.

• Complainant requested an officer to a Miller Avenue address to make contact with a subject. Officer made contact and told the subject to call the complainant.

• Caller reported she thought officers picked up her dog that was running loose on College Avenue earlier. Canine was released to owner.

fire runs

Sunday:

• At 9:21 a.m., EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of West Lytle Street for a male who kept falling and was shaky.

Saturday:

• Squad was dispatched at 1:58 p.m. to the 200 block of College Avenue.

• Fostoria Fire Department responded to the 300 block of East Fremont Street at 3:17 p.m. for a fire in the walls.

Friday:

• EMS was requested for a female with leg pain at 3:32 p.m. in the 700 block of Columbus Avenue.

• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a passed out female in the 21000 block of County Road 226; Washington Township Fire was on scene.

Seneca County

EDITOR’S NOTE: ACCORDING TO A REPRESENTATIVE WITH THE SENECA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY WORKING ON FIXING A “GLITCH” IN THE SYSTEM PREVENTING REPORTS FROM BEING SENT TO THE REVIEW TIMES.

Comments

comments