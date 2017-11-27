Man found dead from gunshot wound

Posted On Mon. Nov 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

A man was found dead from a “suspected gunshot wound” in a Findlay apartment Saturday night, according to the Findlay Police Department.
Police reported Sunday morning that the department received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot at 231 E. Foulke Ave.
The door of Apt. 2 was open when police arrived. Police entered and found the deceased man, who was the only person in the apartment.
His identity had not been released by Findlay police as of late Sunday night, pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County coroner, the department said.
Police are investigating and have not made any arrests.
Anyone with information should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or the Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.
231 E. Foulke Ave. is a former single-family home converted into a triplex, according to Hancock County auditor records.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL OHSAA State Finals At Canton Tom Benson Stadium Thursday’s Game Division II Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. Cincinnati
Posted On 26 Nov 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Redskins cruise past Fostoria

By SHANNON DOVE Staff writer This early in the season, every coach sees areas where his team could use dramatic improvement, even a coach whose
Posted On 26 Nov 2017
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals Division I Mentor 27, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21 Pickerington Cent. 41, Cin. Colerain 28
Posted On 25 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company