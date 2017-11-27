Man found dead from gunshot wound

A man was found dead from a “suspected gunshot wound” in a Findlay apartment Saturday night, according to the Findlay Police Department.

Police reported Sunday morning that the department received a call around 8 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot at 231 E. Foulke Ave.

The door of Apt. 2 was open when police arrived. Police entered and found the deceased man, who was the only person in the apartment.

His identity had not been released by Findlay police as of late Sunday night, pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be conducted by the Lucas County coroner, the department said.

Police are investigating and have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information should contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or the Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.

231 E. Foulke Ave. is a former single-family home converted into a triplex, according to Hancock County auditor records.

Comments

comments