AMBER HERBERT / for the Review Times

Brendan Herzog, 7, and his 4-month-old brother Liam Rodabaugh visit with Santa Sunday at Kmart in Fostoria Plaza. The jolly old elf (Randy Wilson of Fostoria) will be at Kmart from 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through Dec. 24 — making a list of children’s Christmas wishes.

