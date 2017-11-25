Uncertainty surrounds Fostoria’s Tim Hortons

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

A real estate sign placed at the construction site of Fostoria’s Tim Hortons surprised many Wednesday, leading officials to question the eatery’s future in town.

Zelnik Realty Group, of Columbus, placed a for-sale sign outside the North Countyline Street property Wednesday afternoon, just four months after construction on the fast food franchise was pushed back.

In an interview with the Review Times on Wednesday, Mayor Eric Keckler said he was caught off guard by the sight of the sign and immediately attempted to contact Westerville-based property owner Rensko Holdings LLC.

“We’ve tried to contact them to see what’s going on because, up until now, they’ve assured us that it was June at the latest for a start date with completion no later than September of next year,” Keckler said.

Rensko purchased several residential properties along North Countyline Street last October and originally planned to have the city’s first Tim Hortons up and running by June of this year.

However, construction came to a sudden halt after crews leveled the homes — leaving nothing but a fenced-off lot covered in tall grass, weeds, and a sign that reads “coming soon.”

Construction on the 1,980 square-foot restaurant and drive-thru was then rescheduled to this coming spring after unforeseen costs led to Rensko temporarily pulling the plug on the project.

With no word from the property owner on why a real estate agency is involved, the mayor said he’s uncertain as to just how temporary the delay really is.

“That is no way to treat a community,” said Keckler. “I don’t know what the story is.”

Back in June, Sarah Stephens-Krupp, director of the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce, said construction of Fostoria’s first Tim Hortons was delayed because the city “moved down the list” of prospective franchises being developed.

Fostoria City Council approved the 10-year, 50-percent Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement last year so Rensko could offset additional construction costs associated with the $1.3 million project.

Keckler said his office had just sent Rensko a renewal of its tax abatement agreement with the city Tuesday, 24 hours before the for-sale sign went up.

“I reached out to them as soon as I saw (the sign) and so far I’ve gotten no response,” he said, adding he also attempted to contact Zelnik Realty Group about the listing.

Rensko opened its first Tim Hortons location in Tiffin back in January after roughly three months of construction. The $1.44 million investment was expected to create about 35 jobs.

If the project sees completion, Fostoria’s Tim Hortons is projected to create between 30 and 40 new jobs within its first six months in business.

According to the site plan on file in the city’s zoning office, the restaurant will have a total of 27 parking spaces — 24 for customers and one-to-three spaces for employees. The parking lot will also contain six shade trees along the perimeter, or one for every five spaces.

In addition, a new traffic signal will be installed outside the restaurant to account for any increase in traffic flow.

No additional information was available by press time Friday.

Comments

comments