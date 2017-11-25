Public Record

Fostoria

citations

Thursday:

• Officer advised he issued a citation for speeding following a traffic stop at a Perrysburg Road location.

thefts

Friday:

• Complainant reported someone went through the glove box of his car and took paper work, including his social security number; advised he was sure nothing else of value was taken and he checked the neighborhood with a flashlight but was unable to recover his belongings.

• A Fifth Avenue caller reported someone broke into their vehicle and possibly tried to get into their garage. Officer advised two vehicle were broken into and an item was taken from one of them. The garage door knob was damaged and something was jammed into the keyhole.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller reported a man driving house to house near a Vickie Lane location with a flashlight. Officer advised the subject was delivering newspapers.

• A Cherry Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding problems with a neighbor. Officer advised a fire pit came up missing; he spoke with both parties.

• Complainant requested an officer do a welfare check at an East South Street location for a woman and her son. Officer advised he made contact with the subject.

Thursday:

• A North Vine Street caller reported his wife took his work computer, requested to speak to an officer. Officer advised the wife showed up to exchange the item at the police station.

• Complainant requested a vehicle unlock at a North Poplar Street location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Caller reported reserving the common area room of a Stearns Road location for an event and another tenant was walking through the area. Officer advised the subject to respect the caller’s family festivities.

• A North Union Street caller requested an officer check on a suspicious subject who left a bicycle near the location and got into a vehicle. officer advised there was no bike out there.

• A North Countyline Street caller requested an officer due to a dispute with her partner. Officer advised the couple was fighting over a cellphone; it was retrieved for the caller.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer regarding her ex hitting her daughter. Officer advised photos were taken and statements would be filled out.

• Caller reported a possible domestic situation in the upstairs apartment of a South Wood Street location. Officer advised he spoke with the female who said she was fine and there was no male there; she refused to identify the suspect.

fire runs

Friday:

• Squad requested to the 400 block of North Town Street at 12:36 a.m. for a female who fell and struck her head.

• Squad requested to the 700 block of North Main Street at 12:44 a.m. for an elderly female who was passing out and throwing up.

• Fire department was dispatched to the 600 block of Summit Street at 1:05 a.m. to investigate the smell of smoke in the basement of the location.

Thursday:

• EMS requested to the 600 block of Wall Street at 3:17 p.m. for a female who fell.

• 9-1-1 call at 3:26 p.m., EMS requested to the 400 block of West Lytle Street for an elderly female who fell.

• Fire department was sent to the 100 block of Taft Boulevard at 3:45 p.m. for a fire alarm.

• Squad requested to the 800 block of Walnut Street at 11:30 p.m. for an elderly female who was having a seizure.

Comments

comments