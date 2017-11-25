MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Diane Lind voted 2017 Snow Queen

Posted On Sat. Nov 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Diane Lind has been voted the winner of the 2017 Fostoria Snow Queen.
Lind was an executive secretary for four mayors, five terms and interim safety service director. In her retirement, she is still an active member of the community. It is not uncommon to see her at an open house cooking hot dogs for the community she loves.
Her nominator described her as someone who loves her town and is very active in her church. She also participates on the committee that ensures the Flags at mid-block remain looking wonderful. Every holiday that involves a flag you will see her placing flags along the underpass and mid-section of town.
The fifth annual Fostoria Snow Queen contest is set to coincide with the 2017 Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade. It is meant to be a fun, informal contest where folks can nominate a Fostoria resident who is well-known in the community, active in local clubs or organizations to represent Fostoria at the Chamber’s holiday-themed event.
Responsibilities of the Snow Queen are to ride in the Rotary Christmas Parade at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 along with our Snow Princesses (the Glass Pageant Court) and help Santa light the city Christmas tree on the city building front lawn directly following the parade.
For more information on the Holiday Open House, contact the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-435-0486.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Diane Lind named Fostoria Snow Queen

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Ohio Turnpike projects smooth travel for Thanksgiving

Posted On22 Nov 2017
Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA State Semifinals Division I Mentor 27, Powell Olentangy Liberty 21 Pickerington Cent. 41, Cin. Colerain 28
Posted On 25 Nov 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Upper Sandusky halts Gillig, New Riegel

UPPER SANDUSKY — Brianna Gillig poured in a game-high 36 points with 14 rebounds, but Upper Sandusky combatted it with four players in
Posted On 25 Nov 2017
Off

Girls basketball: Burns, Elmore power H-L past Fostoria

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BASCOM — As season openers go, Hopewell-Loudon girls basketball coach Bob Gase was pleased. The Chieftains
Posted On 24 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company