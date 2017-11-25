Diane Lind voted 2017 Snow Queen

Diane Lind has been voted the winner of the 2017 Fostoria Snow Queen.

Lind was an executive secretary for four mayors, five terms and interim safety service director. In her retirement, she is still an active member of the community. It is not uncommon to see her at an open house cooking hot dogs for the community she loves.

Her nominator described her as someone who loves her town and is very active in her church. She also participates on the committee that ensures the Flags at mid-block remain looking wonderful. Every holiday that involves a flag you will see her placing flags along the underpass and mid-section of town.

The fifth annual Fostoria Snow Queen contest is set to coincide with the 2017 Fostoria Rotary Christmas Parade. It is meant to be a fun, informal contest where folks can nominate a Fostoria resident who is well-known in the community, active in local clubs or organizations to represent Fostoria at the Chamber’s holiday-themed event.

Responsibilities of the Snow Queen are to ride in the Rotary Christmas Parade at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 along with our Snow Princesses (the Glass Pageant Court) and help Santa light the city Christmas tree on the city building front lawn directly following the parade.

For more information on the Holiday Open House, contact the Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-435-0486.

