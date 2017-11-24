Stuffing stockings

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

‘Tis the day after Thanksgiving and all through the stores,

You rush to get bargains and savings galore.

And while you’re out and about collecting carts full of toys,

Why not grab something small for the less fortunate girls and boys?

Santa’s little helpers have set a new goal to further bring the magic of the holidays to area children this year.

In addition to toys to be placed under the tree, A Christmas for Every Child is collecting small stocking stuffer items for less fortunate boys and girls.

“I grew up having a stocking at Christmas and it was always a tradition I really liked,” Amber Herbert, organizer, said. “It’s been talked about in the past but we didn’t feel we could pull it off with everything else. Now that we have some extra support, we can take that on.”

A volunteer has agreed to take charge of the stockings, stuffing them with donated items for area youngsters for the annual toy store in December.

Herbert said the stockings will be stuffed with anything from personal hygiene items to small toys to individually-wrapped snacks.

Acceptable donations include personal care items such as deodorant, toothpaste, tooth brushes, chap sticks, body sprays, antibacterial hand sanitizers, nail polish and make-up kits; baby items such as diapers and wipes; school supplies such as pens, pencils and post-it notes; individually-wrapped snack items such as fruit snacks, candy, gum and mints; and small toys.

Boxes to collect stocking stuffers are located at Save-A-Lot, 895 N. Countyline St.; Fiesta Salons, 638 Plaza Drive; Family Dollar, 550 Plaza Drive; Dollar General, 1515 N. Countyline St.; and Cowboys & Angels/Venue 18, 11295 Ohio 18.

“It allows parents to give one more gift to their kids, which is always nice, especially when that gift provides personal care items. People are hurting for money during the holidays and basic hygiene items that kids need can add up price wise,” Herbert, a mother of five, said. “To be able to have some extra personal care items in stockings for kids will help parents’ money go a little bit further.”

In addition to volunteers and A Christmas for Every Child organizers, Herbert said the organization has teamed up with Toys for Tots and now has a 501(c)3 status, allowing donors to make a tax-deductible donation.

Tax-deductible checks may be made to Toys for Tots with “Fostoria” written in the memo and dropped off at the Review Times, 113 E. Center St. Other checks, as well as cash donations, may be written to the Review Times and dropped off at the office during business hours.

The monies will be used to purchase stocking stuffers as well as toys for A Christmas for Every Child’s toy store. Larger toys are still being accepted.

For more information, call the Review Times at 419-435-4461.

“Growing up, I always got a stocking on Christmas morning and I’ve passed on that tradition to my children,” Herbert said. “It’s a fun, extra thing we can do to help, just like what (the Fostoria) Kiwanis Club is doing with the books. It’s a little something extra that will go a long way.”

The Fostoria Kiwanis Club is collecting new children’s books for 3-11 year olds to be set up and given away at the toy store.

Kiwanis has set a goal of 400-500 books this year, which can be dropped off at the following locations in town: Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, 205 Perry St.; Brenamen Insurance & Financial Services, Inc./State Farm, 200 S. Main St.; First Federal Bank, 1684 N. Countyline St.; Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave.; and the United Way of Fostoria, 105 S. Main St.

This is the second year the Kiwanis club of Fostoria has decided to collect books for area children.

Those who can’t shop for books, but still want to help put books in the hands of area children, may also make a monetary donation to the Kiwanis Club.

Checks can be made payable to the Fostoria Kiwanis Club and sent to P.O. Box 806, Fostoria, OH 44830.

For more information on donating books or to make a monetary donation, contact Julie Reinhart,

Kiwanis Young Children Priority One chair, at 419-436-6678 or email jreinhart1@mennel.com.

