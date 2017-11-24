Public Record

Fostoria

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• A Buckley Street caller requested officers for someone going through vehicles in the area. Officer advised nothing appeared to have been taken from a vehicle.

• Caller reported two suspicious males near railroad tracks on South Main Street. Officer advised the vehicles and buildings checked and they were all secured with no issues.

• Caller reported a low wire on West Center Street. Officer advised he contacted AEP help desk about getting the issue fixed.

• An East Sixth Street resident reported animals got into the trash and the garbage is all over the street and neighborhood. Officer advised the street department was requested for clean-up duties.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested a K9 at a location near the intersection of East Lytle and South Poplar streets. Officer advised there was a positive indication made by the K9.

Wednesday:

• Caller reported hearing what sounded like five or six gunshots in the area of West Lytle and South Union streets. Officer advised he was unable to locate.

• Caller requested to speak to an officer about a welfare check of a friend.

• Caller reported a suspicious person hanging around the back of an East Lytle Street business. Officer advised he spoke to both subjects and advised they are now on their way.

fire runs

Thursday:

• Squad requested to the 800 block of Oak Park Drive at 1:40 p.m.

Wednesday:

• EMS requested for a female with possible low blood pressure who fainted at 11:46 p.m.

Comments

comments