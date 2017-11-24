Football rivalry raises money for unsuspecting motorists

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Fostoria Cash Mob may have disbanded, but local humanitarian Greg Flores wants to keep one of his nonprofit’s holiday traditions alive this year.

Both Flores and Sgt. Clayton Moore of Fostoria Police Division are once again teaming up to give unsuspecting motorists a Christmas surprise by hosting an online pool for this weekend’s Ohio State versus Michigan football game.

Half of the money raised from the pool will go toward the purchase of gift cards and toys for families driving around Fostoria this holiday season. The other half will serve as a payout for those who pick the square with the correct scores for the first, second and third quarters, as well as the final game score.

Flores will hit the streets with Fostoria’s police officers and pull drivers over for minor traffic stops, ultimately surprising them with gift cards and toys for their children. This will be the third consecutive year Flores has partnered with FPD for the program.

“Everybody we’ve pulled over had a story,” said Flores. “One person said, ‘I didn’t know what I was going to do for Christmas dinner. Now this $50 gift card is going to help me do that.’ Somebody last year gave their gift card to a neighbor. “¦ It just spread positivity throughout our community, not only to the police department and the cash mob, but Fostoria in general.”

Flores documented the event last year on Facebook Live. People all over the world tuned into the broadcasts by the thousands to watch the faces of Fostorians turn from frustration to joy as they were given gifts instead of citations.

“There were people looking for us out on the street,” Flores said. “We said we were hungry and people found us in the Kroger parking lot and brought us cheeseburgers. It was awesome. It was a really cool feeling.”

Videos of the surprise traffic stops went viral last year, being viewed more than 4 million times, said Flores.

“We had people from almost every state and even a few countries watching it,” he said. “It was just amazing how viral that went.”

When Flores announced Fostoria Cash Mob was disbanding last month, he said many community members approached him about continuing the effort this year.

“We got such a good response we thought we’d try to do it on our own,” Flores said.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday, the pool was full.

The cost was $20 per square and the payout is $200 per quarter and $400 for the final score.

Now that all squares are sold, $1,000 will be paid out and the other $1,000 will go toward the purchase of 10 $50 gift cards and toys for area children, which will be hidden in the back of FPD cruisers.

“It makes people feel good when they can say, ‘I gave to that,'” he said. “People know I like to give back. People know Clayton (Moore) likes to give back. They just want to see us do it again.”

