Photos by MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Crafting a happy Thanksgiving

(Above) Isabella Snowden, 8, places a turkey leg on her Thanksgiving craft Wednesday afternoon at the Fostoria City Schools annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School. (Below) Approximately 500 community members showed up for the annual event at which the school provides a free lunch of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, rolls and pumpkin pie. New this year, staff set up a craft station for children to create Thanksgiving headbands and turkeys.

