Poe enters plea today on indecency charge

Posted On Wed. Nov 22nd, 2017
By :
Bettsville Councilman Stan Poe plans to plead no contest today to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of public indecency.
In an email to the Review Times Wednesday, Poe said he plans to enter the plea at a hearing at 8:30 a.m. today in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.
Poe was taken into custody the afternoon of July 28 on the public indecency charge after a call was made by one of his neighbors to the sheriff’s office reporting “a problem with a neighbor.”
Records filed with the court state Poe was allegedly seen naked in his back yard by three neighbors, including a 13-year-old female.
In a letter addressed to an FBI agent, Poe said two neighbors came onto his property “uninvited and unwelcomed” when the incident occurred. He said when a deputy arrived at his residence, he asked the two neighbors be charged with trespassing.
Poe has insisted he was not naked.

