Keckler explains administrative firings to council

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Mayor Eric Keckler on Tuesday addressed his decision to fire the city’s engineer and zoning inspector last week, calling the move part of a larger plan.

“These moves that were made — these personnel changes that were made — were an administrative decision meant as a reorganization process for the city,” Keckler told members of Fostoria City Council Tuesday night. “We will have legislation and information coming to you as we move on.”

City Engineer Dan Thornton and Zoning Inspector Sandy Coleman were removed from their positions by Keckler last Monday when they arrived for work. The administration has said the firings were part of a plan to “reorganize” the zoning and engineering offices.

Following a more than 90-minute executive session to discuss the “discharge of a public employee,” the mayor acknowledged his failing to inform council of the plan to fire Thornton and Coleman ahead of time.

“You guys were not included in our discussions and we’ll work to ensure city council is with us as we move forward,” he said. “We’re doing what we feel will be the best thing for the city.”

The mayor said his administration has a reorganization plan in place, which he will present to council in its entirety in the future.

Safety Service Director Deb Hellman has been placed in charge of zoning and engineering tasks, fielding calls, returning messages and handling any ongoing or incoming projects.

The city does plan to contract with a third-party engineering firm to handle day-to-day work, but there are no details on potential costs or savings associated with such a deal. As for the zoning office, Keckler said Hellman will continue to run things for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve had meetings with engineering firms and companies that have been working on our ongoing projects,” Keckler said.

In an interview with the Review Times late last week, the mayor said the impetus for the restructuring of the zoning and engineering departments is more operational than financial — his ultimate goal being a more efficient way of doing business.

Despite reorganization in the engineering office, the mayor said a $10 million grant to complete work mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has not been jeopardized.

“We are still on a good timeline to get those projects completed,” said Keckler. “Do not fear about that $10 million grant.”

Coleman was an at-will employee, meaning the mayor did not have to provide her with a reason for her termination. Thornton, on the other hand, was still under contract until 2020. Keckler has said his administration will likely have to come to an agreement with Thornton to settle his contract.

City administration had been talking about the reorganization plan for at least a month, yet no one on city council became aware of anything until the day Coleman and Thornton were escorted from the Municipal Building with their belongings by Police Chief Keith Loreno.

Two weeks ago, voters approved a 6-mill property tax levy to secure the jobs of Fostoria’s police and firefighters, who are paid through the general fund. Only a quarter of Coleman’s wages were paid from the general fund. The rest of her wages were divvied between the street, water and sewer funds. In 2012, Coleman’s hourly salary dropped from $18.83 to $14.

According to a 2008 ordinance establishing the engineer’s salary, Thornton earned a total of $56,899 per year which was split between the sewer, water and community development funds.

Also at the meeting, City Auditor Steve Garner said the general fund deficit grew slightly for the month of October, increasing to -$677,884.41. The general fund began the year with a balance of -$635,209.30.

Fostoria Police Division’s expenses are down compared to this time last year, sliding from a little more than $2.3 million in 2016 to about $2.1 million this year. While police overtime has been high this year, Garner said overall payroll expenses are lower than last year.

Fostoria Fire Division’s overtime expenses are down compared to this time last year; however, Garner said payroll expenses are slightly higher due to the retirement of former acting Fire Chief Scott Basinger.

In other business:

• Council heard a first reading of an ordinance approving a $125,000 Revolving Loan Fund loan to WRKS Investments, LLC. This loan does not consist of funds generated by income tax or property tax. According to the legislation, the loan is to be repaid at 2-percent interest annually for 10 years.

• Council adopted an ordinance adopting and amending permanent 2017 appropriations.

• Council heard a second reading of an ordinance empowering Hellman to implement a new system of the distribution and retention of handicapped parking spaces within the city.

• An ordinance allowing Amplex Electric, Inc. to utilize Fostoria’s twin water towers for the purpose of installing Internet access points remained tabled Tuesday. The proposed agreement has been tabled by council since Oct. 17.

• Council heard a second reading of a contract between the city and the Fostoria City Schools Board of Education relating to the funding for two school resource officers.

• A second reading was also heard of an ordinance authorizing the city to participate in the state’s Cooperative Purchasing Program.

Fostoria Finance Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 5, followed by the first Fostoria City Council meeting of December at 6 p.m.

Both meetings are open to the public and take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

EDITOR’S NOTE: See online and Friday’s edition of the Review Times for more details on Tuesday’s council meeting.

Comments

comments