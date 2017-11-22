General election’s final vote counts in

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The votes are in and they’re official.

Seneca, Wood and Hancock county boards of election met Tuesday to count provisional ballots, or walk-in votes, setting in stone unofficial election results from Nov. 7.

FOSTORIA LEVY

The highly debated 6-mill property tax levy narrowly passed with 51.3 percent of the overall vote. The vote total was 1,098 in favor and 1,043 opposed.

In Seneca County, the levy passed with 672 (51.45 percent) voting in favor and 634 voting against.

In Wood County, the levy passed with 112 (60.22 percent) voting in favor and 74 voting against.

Voters in Hancock County rejected the levy with 314 (48 percent) for the measure and 335 against.

The levy is expected to generate nearly $3.5 million to the general fund by 2022 and is a key component of the city’s five-year plan to get out of fiscal emergency.

Fostoria was placed in fiscal emergency by State Auditor Dave Yost on May 25, 2016 due to a deficit in the general fund.

With the approval of the levy, administration can avoid making substantial cuts to the city’s safety services. Instead, the police and fire departments are planning to hire three additional personnel each.

The Fostoria Police Department announced last Thursday it is accepting applications for three entry level officers to replace those lost to retirement or attrition.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, the five-year operational levy will tack an additional $210 onto annual property tax bills. The owner of a $75,000 house can expect to pay an extra $157 per year.

Collections will begin in 2018 and continue through 2022.

FOSTORIA CITY COUNCIL

Fourth Ward

Fostoria’s 4th Ward candidates continued a neck-and-neck race for a seat on city council.

But incumbent Tom Lake held on to his 14-year position with 51.8 percent, fending off longtime Fostorian Michael Spencer.

Lake received a total of 185 votes Tuesday, while 172 cast their votes for Spencer.

As council’s longest-serving active member, Lake began his first term in 2003. He previously served on the city’s law and ordinance committee for eight years and the airport committee for a decade. Currently he is an active member of the public affairs committee.

Another longtime incumbent was able to hold on to her council seat.

First Ward

Paula Dillon, who has represented the residents of Ward 1 since 2010, defeated Jonathon Puffenberger, chairman for the Seneca County Democratic Executive Committee. Official counts have Dillon at 341 votes and Puffenberger at 203 votes in Seneca County.

In Wood County, both candidates received one additional vote Tuesday, for a total of 27 for Dillon and 14 for Puffenberger.

Dillon has been an active member of the community for many years, previously serving as a Fostoria Cash Mob board member, a volunteer at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and a trustee with the United Auto Works local 533.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Community members can still expect to see a new face on the Fostoria City Schools Board of Education come January.

Final counts came in about the same as unofficial election results. Longtime board member Patrick Grine obtained the most votes at 1,532. Board member Sharon Stannard came in at the second-highest vote-getter at 1,303, followed closely behind by Heidi Kauffman at 1,298.

Grine garnered 850 votes in Seneca County, 306 total votes in Wood County and 386 in Hancock County.

Stannard received 713 votes in Seneca County, 254 in Wood County and 336 in Hancock County.

Kauffman gathered 741 in Seneca County, 246 in Wood County and 311 in Hancock County.

While he increased his votes, incumbent Anthony Thompson still fell short of renewing his seat on the board of education.

The three elected board members will join board President Dr. Thomas Guernsey and board member Tom Grine.

SENECA COUNTY

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot County’s .7-mill replacement levy passed with official counts of 7,480 for (62.6 percent) to 4,417 against.

The mental health tax will provide for the operation of community addiction services, community mental health services, maintenance and operation of alcohol and drug addiction facilities and mental health facilities in Seneca County.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 property about $24.50 annually.

Separately, The Seneca County Commission on Aging’s renewal of 0.3 mill for five years also passed with an officials count of 9,136 for (76.6 percent) to 2,786 against.

The levy is for providing and maintaining senior citizen services and facilities. Those services include meals, transportation and chore services.

The 0.3-mill levy costs the owner of a $100,000 property approximately $10.50 annually.

Comments

comments