Add one more gift to your holiday shopping list

MORGAN MANNS

STAFF REPORTER

You’ve studied the ads and mapped out your shopping strategy.

You’ve made a list of deals you hope to snatch up and to whom those treasures will go.

But as you head into the stores, A Christmas For Every Child is asking holiday shoppers to add one more gift to their shopping cart — a toy for less fortunate area children.

The organization is seeking donations of toys valued at approximately $15-$20 for a Fostoria child who otherwise may not have a gift to open Christmas morning. The toys will be organized based on appropriate age groups and set up at a toy store in December. Families who qualify for the program will be given tickets and can exchange the tickets for toys.

“We are currently in need of every age group,” Amber Herbert, organizer, said adding the greatest need for toys thus far seems to be in the 9-12 age group. “Our need is quite high as we have not gotten very many donations yet. We would be super appreciative if people could take advantage of the Black Friday sales and help us out by donating a new toy for a child in need.”

Community members can place unwrapped, new toys in several boxes set up around town from now through Dec. 10 for the annual holiday toy drive.

With the recent disbandment of Fostoria Cash Mob, another organization that was dedicated to helping area children and families during the holidays, organizers with A Christmas for Every Child are expecting the numbers of children in need to increase. A Christmas for Every Child helped nearly 350 children last year while Cash Mob helped around 200 children.

“If it were not for this program, so many kids would go without a toy this Christmas,” Herbert said. “We want to keep the magic of Christmas alive and in the hearts of these children.”

According to Herbert, there are many sales going on this week and weekend, including many buy-one, get-one items and reduced-cost toys.

Popular toys this year include art sets, Legos, Hatchimals, superhero characters as well as DC superhero girls, VTech toys, Star Wars items, Transformer items, Mickey and Minnie Mouse toys as well as other Disney toys, dish and play food sets, sleeping bags, fishing poles, basketballs, footballs, remote-control vehicles, MP3 players, purses and wallets, ride-on toys, science sets and building sets.

In addition, A Christmas for Every Child has organized two Angel Trees.

Set up at Kmart and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, the trees are decorated with ornaments filled with wish lists from area children in need. Community members may take an ornament off the trees and purchase an item from the list. With the ornament attached, the gifts can then be placed in any of the drop-off boxes.

Boxes are set up at the following locations: Kmart, 620 Plaza Drive; Key Bank, 601 N. Countyline St.; ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, 501 Van Buren St.; Geary Family YMCA, 154 W. Center St.; Superior Credit Union, 1650 N. Countyline St.; and Dr. Steven Geroski DDS, 430 Elm St.; as well as First Federal Bank, the Review Times and any Toys for Tots Box locations.

As something she is very passionate about, Herbert said she hopes community members find it in their hearts to make a material or monetary donation to “make a child’s Christmas dream come true.”

“I feel that Christmas is a magical time of year and every child should be allowed and given the opportunity to see that magic,” she said. “When times are tough, lights can dim and take away from that magic. Our hope is to keep that magic alive in the hearts of all those we serve. That magic can only come alive with the community’s help.”

A Christmas for Every Child began nearly 13 years ago to provide Christmas presents to every child from low-income families in Fostoria. In conjunction with Toys for Tots, the organization now has a 501(c)3 status, allowing donors to make the donation tax-deductible.

Tax-deductible checks may be made to Toys for Tots with “Fostoria” written in the memo and dropped off at the Review Times, 113 E. Center St. Other checks, as well as cash donations, may be written to the Review Times and dropped off at the office during business hours.

For more information on donating to A Christmas for Every Child, call the Review Times at 419-435-6641.

Additionally, in collaboration with A Christmas for Every Child, the Fostoria Kiwanis Club is collecting new children’s books for 3-11 year olds to be set up and given away at the toy store.

Kiwanis has set a goal of 400-500 books this year, which can be dropped off at the following locations in town: Kaubisch Memorial Public Library, 205 Perry St.; Brenamen Insurance & Financial Services, Inc./State Farm, 200 S. Main St.; First Federal Bank, 1684 N. Countyline St.; Good Shepherd Home, 725 Columbus Ave.; and the United Way of Fostoria, 105 S. Main St.

This is the second year the Kiwanis club of Fostoria has decided to collect books for area children.

Those who can’t shop for books, but still want to help put books in the hands of area children, may also make a monetary donation to the Kiwanis Club.

Checks can be made payable to the Fostoria Kiwanis Club and sent to P.O. Box 806, Fostoria, OH 44830.

For more information on donating books or to make a monetary donation, contact Julie Reinhart, Kiwanis Young Children Priority One chair, at 419-436-6678 or email jreinhart1@mennel.com.

