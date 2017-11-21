The deal hunt is on

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

On your mark”¦

Get set”¦

SHOP!

While many are busy planning the perfect Thanksgiving feast filled with tasty delights and family and friends gathered around the table Thursday, most are planning their Black Friday shopping strategy.

What’s on sale? What’s that must-have item and where can it be bought at the best price? Are there limits to how many can be purchased? What’s the weather going to be like so you know how to dress to stand in line outside for hours waiting on the store to open its doors?

All these questions and more can be answered in Wednesday’s edition of the Review Times where there will be more than 350 pages of inserts and advertisements touting a plethora of gift-giving ideas, deals and details.

The Review Time’s Holiday Shopping guide inserts includes sales, store hours and bargains to be had throughout the area. From the practical and mundane — clothing, boots, stocking stuffers, batteries and food — to the extreme of hover boards, drones, kayaks and go-karts, Wednesday’s paper will have all the details of where to find it and how much it will cost.

In addition, the Review Times’ Holiday Shopping Guide features a story about where to find a unique, one-stop holiday shopping experience right here in Fostoria. And, perhaps, best of all, that Dec. 2 shopping opportunity dodges the biggest, bustling retail weekend of the year.

An estimated 164 million people — 69 percent of Americans — are planning to shop or considering shopping during Thanksgiving weekend, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. The survey numbers include Cyber Monday in addition to Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Sunday.

And to keep some of that shopping local, Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce has been working to promote small businesses in Fostoria through an ongoing Shop Small, Shop Local campaign.

“For every dollar spent locally, $2 to $3.50 circulate around the community, helping to boost our economy through taxes, which help our schools, safety forces, parks and neighborhoods,” a news release from the Chamber states. “Statistics show that 90 percent of small business owners donate money to charity while 70 percent donate time and money.”

To bolster the local shopping experience, the Chamber is launching a “Shift Your Shopping Passport” campaign to offer special savings and discounts at area businesses.

The Passports are available at the Chamber office, the Review Times as well as at any of the participating businesses. The passports will be valid beginning this weekend on Small Business Saturday and continue for five weeks to Dec. 23.

According to the news release, shoppers take their passports to the participating businesses where they can redeem the discount and get their passport stamped. After Dec. 23, shoppers have until Jan. 12 to turn their stamped passport in to the Chamber office where each stamp will be redeemed and entered into a drawing for a gift basket comprised of items donated by the participating small businesses.

Businesses participating in the Shift Your Shopping Passport campaign include Whistle Stop Deli, Level Up, Tri County Veterinary Clinic, Kemosabes Roadhouse Grill, Commercial Carpet and Tile, Dells, Thibodeau’s Seneca Lanes, Herbie’s Roadhouse Grill, Savvy Hair Expressions, Fostoria Pizza Palace, Connexions Ink, Moes Body Shop, Big Bear Muffler, Hi Scores Barcade & Grill and Second Wind Music Center.

In addition to the Shift Your Shopping Passport, the Chamber has partnered with American Express, the national Small Business Saturday sponsor, and is a Neighborhood Champion, the news release states. This allows the Chamber to distribute Small Business Saturday items, be listed on the ShopSmall.com website as well as receive free promotional items for small businesses to use for advertising.

According to the NRF annual survey, 20 percent of the Americans planning to shop this weekend are planning to do so on Thanksgiving Day (32 million), but Black Friday will remain the busiest day with 70 percent planning to shop then (115 million).

On Saturday, 71 million, or 43 percent, are expected to shop with 76 percent saying they will do so specifically to support Small Business Saturday, the survey says. On Sunday, 35 million expect to shop and 78 million are expected to shop on Cyber Monday.

“A lot of people leave the community to do a large portion of their shopping and the Chamber wants to shift their shopping habits,” the release states. “While we currently do not have a lot of major retail, we do have many restaurants, small retail shops and service industry businesses that need our support.”

