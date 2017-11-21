Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• A minor fender bender was reported in the 200 block of North Countyline Street at 1:28 p.m. between two vehicles. Owners requested a private property form.

citations

Monday:

• A citation was issued for speed during a traffic stop at the intersection of Perrysburg Road and Stearns Road.

thefts

Sunday:

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer advising some items were stolen from him. He was given statement form.

vandalism

Sunday:

• Alarm company advised of a burglar alarm in the 100 block of East Center Street.

• Manager from a North Countyline restaurant called and advised car alarms going off over at or near a nearby car dealership. Officers arrived and one alarm was going off. Building is secure and nothing else appears out of the ordinary. A message was left for dealership.

Monday:

• Caller reported their van was gone through overnight. Nothing was taken. Report is on file.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Complainant advised that his wife’s uncle wants a standby. Male subject left and collected items.

• Caller requested an officer advised that he was there trying to get items and 10 guys showed up to jump him, they have since left. There was a lot of trash talking, nothing physical. Caller will be on his way.

• A clutch purse was dropped off at station that a customer had left laying on the counter of a North Union Street restaurant. The owner was contacted and she had forgotten item at location. Officer will drop off at owner’s residence.

Monday:

• Male called from Texas requesting a welfare check on his children who are here visiting their mother. Officer advised no answer at the door and a book bag on the porch contained letter from school to parents of child. Officer will speak with school resource officer in the morning.

• Caller stated a bat was in their house and requested assistance of officer. Bat was removed from house.

• A welfare check was requested for a 21-month-old child. Mother spoke to father who was yelling about the child to her. Child is currently sick with hand, foot and mouth disease. Everything is fine. Parents had gotten into an argument over the phone. The child is good.

• A parking complaint was made about a vehicle that has been parked since Friday. Officer attempted to make contact.

• Caller reported an unwanted subject in a vacant house. A suspect was detained and taken on station.

• Dialysis center called about a patient who has missed two appointments. They have attempted to call wife seven times with no answer. They are requesting a welfare check. Nurse recommends subject go to hospital to be checked out. Officers made contact with patient who says he plans on going, but not until Wednesday.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer and advised that she was just beaten up by her sister. Argument between two women and sister is leaving.

• Caller advised that subjects have been fighting all day and wanted a welfare check. Upon arrival officer did not hear anything, spoke to subjects and they denied the allegations.

fire runs

Sunday:

• 9-1-1 call at 4:19 p.m. requested EMS for a 77-year-old subject having stomach pain in the 800 block of Woodward Avenue.

Monday:

• EMS were requested at 7:38 a.m. in the 200 block of Vickie Lane for a 61-year-old female having problems breathing.

• EMS requested for a 51-year-old felame with a possible break or dislocation of ankle at 11:38 a.m. in the 200 block of East Crocker Street.

