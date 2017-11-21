High Street United Methodist Church Endowment Fund established

The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, Inc. has announced the establishment of the High Street United Methodist Church Endowment Fund as a new component fund of the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation.

By establishing an endowment fund at the Foundation, nonprofit organizations are relieved of the administrative burdens and costs associated with holding their own endowment fund, while receiving a steady stream of income for operations, programming or other organizational needs.

Because this is an endowed fund, the principal of the fund will remain untouched in perpetuity, while a percentage of the annual earnings will be available to support future operating, program and/or capital needs of the church, according to a news release.

“We’re honored that the High Street United Methodist Church has established this new fund through the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation,” said Michele Cochran, executive director of the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation. “We appreciate donors with the foresight to contribute to this type of fund, which provides a permanent resource to improve the quality of life in our community. Some donors wish to remain anonymous when making a contribution to an organization they care about. A fund such as this through the GFCF allows for this anonymity, which we know is important to some donors.”

Additional contributions or memorial gifts may be directed to the High Street United Methodist Church Endowment Fund at any time through the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation office at 121 North Main Street, PO Box 684, Fostoria.

With the addition of the High Street United Methodist Endowment Fund, the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation is now made up of 22 component funds of various types — all pooled for greater investment earnings potential.

The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, a public, charitable not-for-profit organization, improves the quality of life by building a permanent endowment to support our community needs in areas such as the arts, culture, humanities, economic development, civic affairs, education, health and social services.

Since its inception in 1998, the foundation has awarded nearly $2 million in grants to almost 50 charitable organizations within the community of Fostoria and surrounding townships.

Donations to help grow any of the component funds held by the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation may be sent to GFCF, PO Box 684, Fostoria, Ohio 44830. Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

For more information on the foundation, see http://www.fostoriacommunityfoundation.com or visit the foundation’s Facebook page.

