Assembling a winter wonderland

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Sonja Zirger (left) decorates a tree with various yellow items while Snokie Sumpter creates those items Monday afternoon at the LE&W Depot. Santa’s helpers have spent many hours decorating the depot with all things Christmas, bringing the magic of the holiday spirit to Fostoria. About 75 trees are decked out in various colors and themes inside the West North Street building while wreaths and garland hang from the walls and snowflakes hang from the ceiling. The annual decorating is in preparation for Santa’s visits. Old Saint Nick will be at the depot on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-2 p.m. beginning Nov. 28 as well as from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in collaboration with the holiday parade. The depot will also host its 3rd annual Wine & Cheese Tasting Party from 7-10 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2. Tickets are $20 each or $35 for two and include five wine samples and hors d’oeuvres in a Christmas setting. Tickets are presale only and are available at the mayor’s office, 213 S. Main St., or by calling Teresa at 419-435-8023, Pete at 419-348-5686 or Ellen at 419-435-1781. All proceeds will benefit Fostoria Rail Preservation Society programs.

