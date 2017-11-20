Thanksgiving week off to a soggy start

The Fostoria area is staying afloat following a rain-filled weekend.

According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the Fostoria area received nearly 2.5 inches of rain this weekend.

Lowland flooding occurred throughout Seneca, Hancock and Wood counties and as of Sunday evening, flood warnings were in effect.

The warnings, most of which were forecast to expire late Sunday evening, included the Sandusky River at Tiffin, the Blanchard River, Findlay; Eagle Creek near Findlay; and the Portage River at Woodville.

In Hancock County, more than 2.6 inches of rain fell Saturday at Findlay, and the NWS issued a flood warning for the Blanchard River at Findlay until this afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was forecasting the Blanchard River would rise to near 12.9 feet by Sunday evening.

The Blanchard River has crested and is receding, according to the National Weather Service. The river reached a peak of 13.04 feet at 5 p.m., which is in the moderate stage. Major flood stage is 13.5 feet. The river had dropped to 12.9 feet by 7 p.m., the weather service reported.

Earlier in the day, the NWS had expected it to rise near 12.9 feet by Sunday evening, then fall below flood stage by this afternoon.

Minor flood stage starts at 11 feet, moderate flood stage begins at 12 feet, and major flood stage starts at 13.5 feet.

When the river level reaches 8 feet, water covers low-lying portions of South River Road and Howard Street on the west side of Findlay.

At 9 feet, flooding occurs on low-lying roads along the river west of Findlay, including County Road 140.

At 10 feet, water reaches East Main Cross Street near Lye Creek.

At 11 feet, flooding impacts areas near Riverside Park and East Main Cross Street.

At 12 feet, water impacts River Street and Apple Alley on the west side of Findlay, Blanchard Street between Sandusky and Main Cross streets, and several streets south of Clinton Court near Riverside Park.

The NWS issued a flood warning for Eagle Creek as well.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the creek level was reported to be 10.13 feet, which is considered moderate flooding. That was down from 10.7 feet at 10 a.m.

The creek’s minor flood stage starts at 9 feet and moderate flood stage begins at 10 feet, according to the weather service.

The creek was expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday afternoon, the weather service said.

Eagle Creek flows from south to north, and joins the Blanchard River at Findlay.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as the water may be deeper than it appears.

