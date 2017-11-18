MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

Students give back to community

Fostoria Junior/Senior High school students rake and bag leaves on West Tiffin Street Friday afternoon. As a way to give back to a community who gives so much to the school district, students in Thom Loomis’ ACHIEVE Course Leadership II organized the school’s first ever Community Service Day. They reached out to community members several weeks ago to offer their assistance in outside projects the residents couldn’t complete on their own. More than 250 FJSHS students volunteered their time giving back to the community through various community service projects.

