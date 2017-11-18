Public Record

Posted On Sat. Nov 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Thursday:
• Complainant reported he was sitting at a traffic light at North Countyline Street and West Jones Road at 5:16 p.m. preparing to turn when another vehicle struck his and took off; advised his driver’s side mirror was broken.
arrests
Thursday:
• David Seth Kammeyer, 36, 609 S. Union St., was arrested on a warrant out of Fostoria near Jones and Stoner roads.
citations
Thursday:
• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on Stearns Road.
• Officer issued a citation for excessive window tint following a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Caller stated her nephew was “tripping and going nuts” at a North Poplar Street address. Officer noted it was emotional issues but everything was fine and he was with family.
• A Perrysburg Road caller stated his pregnant girlfriend was going nuts and kicking and throwing things. Officer noted the male half was living with his ex-girlfriend and his current girlfriend and it was causing a feud; parties had separated. Another call alerted officers the female was suicidal and took a possible of medication. Subject was transported to the hospital.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to information a juvenile female subject divulged.
• Officer is investigating an incident relayed from the Seneca County Department of Jobs & Family Services.
Thursday:
• A West Lytle Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding being blackmailed or bribed. Officer advised if he wanted to report a crime, he needed to come on station.
• Complainant reported his neighbor’s dogs would run loose through his West Center Street yard and cause damage; advised he had it on video.
• Caller advised of a broken down vehicle with no hazards on that was backing up traffic on North Countyline Street. Officer was unable to locate.
• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer stand by near Pelton Road and North U.S. 23 until deputies get there as a juvenile was punching and hitting a vehicle. Deputies took possession of the juvenile.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Independence Road.
• Caller stated she was at a friend’s place on Peeler Drive and a juvenile was upset their mother put a password on the phone and began hitting the mother and complainant. Officer spoke to juvenile and the mother; advised them of options.
• Caller reported a suspicious male subject was hanging around an East Lytle Street garage. Officer spoke to individual.
• Caller advised a female subject was going in and out of traffic near Kennard and North Union streets. Subject was transported to the hospital.
• Caller advised of a disturbance in a South Main Street parking lot. Officer was unable to locate.
Seneca County
Editor’s note: according to a representative with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Vote for Snow Queen 2017

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Ohio News

Toledo Police SWAT Division

Family says man who shot Toledo Police Detective thought it was a break-in

Posted On17 Nov 2017
Jags Tahaun Gipson former Browns Safety

Jag's Gipson fuels locker room before Browns matchup

Posted On16 Nov 2017
Federal public defender David Stebbins, an attorney for condemned Ohio inmate

Ohio calls off execution after failing to find inmate's vein 

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Bengals Running Game - Room for improvement

Bengals' running game is worst in franchise history so far

Posted On15 Nov 2017
Browns Collins on IR

Browns place linebacker Jamie Collins on injured reserve

Posted On14 Nov 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s OHSAA Regional Finals Results Division I Region 1 AT BEDFORD BEARCAT STADIUM Mentor 23, Cle. St. Ignatius 21 Region
Posted On 17 Nov 2017
Off

Cavs slip past Clippers in OT

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer CLEVELAND — LeBron James scored 39 points, Kevin Love added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fourth
Posted On 17 Nov 2017
Off

Area collegians: Rutter makes all-tourney team

COLUMBUS — St. Wendelin graduate Allie Rutter, a Columbus State Community College sophomore, was honored after the Cougars finished fourth
Posted On 16 Nov 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company