Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Thursday:

• Complainant reported he was sitting at a traffic light at North Countyline Street and West Jones Road at 5:16 p.m. preparing to turn when another vehicle struck his and took off; advised his driver’s side mirror was broken.

arrests

Thursday:

• David Seth Kammeyer, 36, 609 S. Union St., was arrested on a warrant out of Fostoria near Jones and Stoner roads.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop on Stearns Road.

• Officer issued a citation for excessive window tint following a traffic stop on Perrysburg Road.

miscellaneous

Friday:

• Caller stated her nephew was “tripping and going nuts” at a North Poplar Street address. Officer noted it was emotional issues but everything was fine and he was with family.

• A Perrysburg Road caller stated his pregnant girlfriend was going nuts and kicking and throwing things. Officer noted the male half was living with his ex-girlfriend and his current girlfriend and it was causing a feud; parties had separated. Another call alerted officers the female was suicidal and took a possible of medication. Subject was transported to the hospital.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to information a juvenile female subject divulged.

• Officer is investigating an incident relayed from the Seneca County Department of Jobs & Family Services.

Thursday:

• A West Lytle Street complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding being blackmailed or bribed. Officer advised if he wanted to report a crime, he needed to come on station.

• Complainant reported his neighbor’s dogs would run loose through his West Center Street yard and cause damage; advised he had it on video.

• Caller advised of a broken down vehicle with no hazards on that was backing up traffic on North Countyline Street. Officer was unable to locate.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer stand by near Pelton Road and North U.S. 23 until deputies get there as a juvenile was punching and hitting a vehicle. Deputies took possession of the juvenile.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Independence Road.

• Caller stated she was at a friend’s place on Peeler Drive and a juvenile was upset their mother put a password on the phone and began hitting the mother and complainant. Officer spoke to juvenile and the mother; advised them of options.

• Caller reported a suspicious male subject was hanging around an East Lytle Street garage. Officer spoke to individual.

• Caller advised a female subject was going in and out of traffic near Kennard and North Union streets. Subject was transported to the hospital.

• Caller advised of a disturbance in a South Main Street parking lot. Officer was unable to locate.

Seneca County

Editor’s note: according to a representative with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the department is currently working on fixing a “glitch” in the system preventing reports from being sent to the Review Times.

